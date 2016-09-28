Syrian refugee becomes wedding-day hero for Canadian couple

Story highlights The tailor lent his skills to a bride in need

The couple actually had something in common with the kind stranger

(CNN) It only took one little zipper to almost derail a bride's wedding day, and it only took the help of a remarkable stranger to make it right again.

While Jo Du was getting ready for her wedding ceremony last weekend in Ontario, Canada, a tooth on the zipper of her dress snapped. Sure, a lot can go wrong on such a big day, but not being able to actually close a wedding dress seems like a particularly bad bit of luck.

Members of the wedding party raced to a neighbor's house to see if they could locate a pair of pliers and MacGyver the dress back on. To their surprise, they found the neighbor, David Hobson, had recently taken in a family of Syrian refugees -- and the father of the family, Ibrahim Halil Dudu, was a tailor.

With some translation help, Halil Dudu stitched up the back of Du's dress in front of an amazed wedding party.

Wedding photographer Lindsay Coulter said she had never seen anything like it.

Read More