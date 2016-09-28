Breaking News

Royal couple snubbed by Canadian indigenous leader

By Lindsay Isaac, CNN

Updated 4:44 PM ET, Wed September 28, 2016

Britain&#39;s Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave the McBride Museum in Whitehorse, Yukon, on Wednesday, September 28. The royal couple and their two children are on an eight-day visit to Canada.
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave the McBride Museum in Whitehorse, Yukon, on Wednesday, September 28. The royal couple and their two children are on an eight-day visit to Canada.
William meets Canadian Rangers as he arrives at Whitehorse Airport on Tuesday, September 27.
William meets Canadian Rangers as he arrives at Whitehorse Airport on Tuesday, September 27.
William and Catherine attend a Kelowna University volleyball game in Kelowna, British Columbia, on September 27.
William and Catherine attend a Kelowna University volleyball game in Kelowna, British Columbia, on September 27.
Catherine visits Kelowna&#39;s Mission Hill Winery on September 27.
Catherine visits Kelowna's Mission Hill Winery on September 27.
William joins in the Black Rod ceremony at the British Columbia Government House on September 27.
William joins in the Black Rod ceremony at the British Columbia Government House on September 27.
Catherine attends a reception at the Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, on September 27.
Catherine attends a reception at the Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, on September 27.
The royal couple greet native elders in Bella Bella, British Columbia, on Monday, September 26.
The royal couple greet native elders in Bella Bella, British Columbia, on Monday, September 26.
William and Catherine unveil a plaque in Bella Bella&#39;s Great Bear Rainforest on September 26.
William and Catherine unveil a plaque in Bella Bella's Great Bear Rainforest on September 26.
The royals stroll through the Great Bear Rainforest on September 26.
The royals stroll through the Great Bear Rainforest on September 26.
Catherine and William attend a performance while visiting First Nations community members in Bella Bella on Sunday, September 25.
Catherine and William attend a performance while visiting First Nations community members in Bella Bella on Sunday, September 25.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, second from right, accompany the royals on a tour of the Kitsilano Coast Guard Base in Vancouver, British Columbia, on September 25.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, second from right, accompany the royals on a tour of the Kitsilano Coast Guard Base in Vancouver, British Columbia, on September 25.
Catherine chats with guests at a reception for young Canadians at the Telus Gardens in Vancouver.
Catherine chats with guests at a reception for young Canadians at the Telus Gardens in Vancouver.
Trudeau and Prince William meet the Canadian Olympic team during the Telus Gardens reception on September 25.
Trudeau and Prince William meet the Canadian Olympic team during the Telus Gardens reception on September 25.
Catherine receives flowers from a young girl at the welcome center of the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia.
Catherine receives flowers from a young girl at the welcome center of the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia.
The royals join Trudeau and his wife at the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia.
The royals join Trudeau and his wife at the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia.
Catherine and William arrive at the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre on September 25.
Catherine and William arrive at the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre on September 25.
A seaplane carries the couple to the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre on September 25.
A seaplane carries the couple to the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre on September 25.
The Trudeaus join William and Catherine at the lieutenant governor&#39;s official residence in Victoria on Saturday, September 24.
The Trudeaus join William and Catherine at the lieutenant governor's official residence in Victoria on Saturday, September 24.
The royals sign the Canadian government&#39;s Golden Book at the Legislative Assembly in Victoria on September 24.
The royals sign the Canadian government's Golden Book at the Legislative Assembly in Victoria on September 24.
An official welcome ceremony greets the royals at the Legislative Assembly in Victoria.
An official welcome ceremony greets the royals at the Legislative Assembly in Victoria.
The couple arrive for the official welcome ceremony September 24.
The couple arrive for the official welcome ceremony September 24.
Catherine greets First Nation dancers during the welcome ceremony on September 24.
Catherine greets First Nation dancers during the welcome ceremony on September 24.
William inspects an honor guard during the welcome ceremony on September 24.
William inspects an honor guard during the welcome ceremony on September 24.
The duchess waves to fans at the Legislative Assembly.
The duchess waves to fans at the Legislative Assembly.
William and Catherine lay a wreath at the Legislative Assembly&#39;s Cenotaph on September 24.
William and Catherine lay a wreath at the Legislative Assembly's Cenotaph on September 24.
Catherine arrives with Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Victoria International Airport on September 24.
Catherine arrives with Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Victoria International Airport on September 24.
The Canadian visit marks the first international tour for Princess Charlotte.
The Canadian visit marks the first international tour for Princess Charlotte.
The royal couple and their two children arrive at the Victoria airport on September 24.
The royal couple and their two children arrive at the Victoria airport on September 24.
Story highlights

  • Royal couple and their children on eight-day tour of British Columbia and Yukon
  • Grand Chief cancels appearances to raise awareness of indigenous poverty

(CNN)Canada may have rolled out the red carpet for Prince William and Kate Middleton -- but that didn't stop the royal couple from being snubbed.

A prominent indigenous leader has expressed his frustration with the Canadian government by failing to turn up to events featuring the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Monday and Tuesday.
    Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, was due to join the couple on stage during the 10th anniversary celebrations at the University of British Columbia on Tuesday, but pulled out that morning.
    The previous day, Phillip declined to appear at a reconciliation ceremony in Victoria, British Columbia, during which he was meant to present a ring to Prince William that represents the connection between the crown and indigenous peoples.
    Read more: Four things the royals will be showing off in Canada
    In this undated handout photo released on Sunday, May 1, by Kensington Palace, Britain&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/01/europe/uk-princess-charlotte-photos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Princess Charlotte&lt;/a&gt; poses for a photograph at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England. The princess will celebrate her first birthday on Monday.
    In this undated handout photo released on Sunday, May 1, by Kensington Palace, Britain's Princess Charlotte poses for a photograph at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England. The princess will celebrate her first birthday on Monday.
    Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Prince William talk with U.S. President Barack Obama at Kensington Palace in London on Friday, April 22. Obama visited the royals during his global tour, with stops in Saudi Arabia, Britain and Germany.
    Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Prince William talk with U.S. President Barack Obama at Kensington Palace in London on Friday, April 22. Obama visited the royals during his global tour, with stops in Saudi Arabia, Britain and Germany.
    Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and will be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen&#39;s 90th birthday.
    Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and will be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen's 90th birthday.
    Britain&#39;s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for a photo with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George in the French Alps on Thursday, March 3.
    Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for a photo with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George in the French Alps on Thursday, March 3.
    Britain&#39;s Prince William poses with Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during a family Christmas photo released on Friday, December 18.
    Britain's Prince William poses with Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during a family Christmas photo released on Friday, December 18.
    Princess Charlotte plays with a stuffed dog in this photo taken by her mother in early November.
    Princess Charlotte plays with a stuffed dog in this photo taken by her mother in early November.
    William and Catherine pose with their children at Charlotte&#39;s christening in July.
    William and Catherine pose with their children at Charlotte's christening in July.
    Princess Charlotte is seen with her big brother for the first time in a photo released by Kensington Palace in June.
    Princess Charlotte is seen with her big brother for the first time in a photo released by Kensington Palace in June.
    William and Catherine present their newborn daughter as they leave a London hospital in May.
    William and Catherine present their newborn daughter as they leave a London hospital in May.
    In March, William and Catherine visit a center dedicated to community learning in London.
    In March, William and Catherine visit a center dedicated to community learning in London.
    The royal family celebrates Prince George&#39;s first birthday with a trip to the Natural History Museum in July 2014.
    The royal family celebrates Prince George's first birthday with a trip to the Natural History Museum in July 2014.
    The royal family waves to a crowd before boarding a plance in Wellington, New Zealand, in April 2014. They went on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand.
    The royal family waves to a crowd before boarding a plance in Wellington, New Zealand, in April 2014. They went on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand.
    The royal couple attends the Tusk Conservation Awards at the Royal Society in London in September 2013.
    The royal couple attends the Tusk Conservation Awards at the Royal Society in London in September 2013.
    William and Catherine start an ultra marathon in Holyhead, Wales, in August 2013. It was Catherine&#39;s first public appearance since the birth of Prince George.
    William and Catherine start an ultra marathon in Holyhead, Wales, in August 2013. It was Catherine's first public appearance since the birth of Prince George.
    The couple are pictured with their newborn boy, Prince George, in 2013. The new parents released two family photographs taken by Michael Middleton, Catherine&#39;s father.
    The couple are pictured with their newborn boy, Prince George, in 2013. The new parents released two family photographs taken by Michael Middleton, Catherine's father.
    The Duke and Duchess and their newborn son depart St. Mary&#39;s Hospital in London in July 2013.
    The Duke and Duchess and their newborn son depart St. Mary's Hospital in London in July 2013.
    In June 2013, William, Catherine and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for a celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II&#39;s coronation.
    In June 2013, William, Catherine and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for a celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.
    In April 2013, Harry, Catherine and William make magic on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the &quot;Harry Potter&quot; films.
    In April 2013, Harry, Catherine and William make magic on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the "Harry Potter" films.
    The couple attends a St. Patrick&#39;s Day parade as they visit Aldershot, England, in March 2013.
    The couple attends a St. Patrick's Day parade as they visit Aldershot, England, in March 2013.
    In September 2012, the couple drank coconut milk from a tree that Queen Elizabeth II planted decades ago in the South Pacific nation of Tuvalu.
    In September 2012, the couple drank coconut milk from a tree that Queen Elizabeth II planted decades ago in the South Pacific nation of Tuvalu.
    Catherine and William celebrate during cycling events at the Olympic Games in London in August 2012.
    Catherine and William celebrate during cycling events at the Olympic Games in London in August 2012.
    The Queen, William and Catherine stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the finale of the Queen&#39;s Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June 2012.
    The Queen, William and Catherine stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the finale of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June 2012.
    As part of their charity work, the couple attended a &quot;healthy living cookery session&quot; in London in December 2011.
    As part of their charity work, the couple attended a "healthy living cookery session" in London in December 2011.
    The newly married royal couple watches a rodeo demonstration at a government reception in Calgary, Alberta, in July 2011.
    The newly married royal couple watches a rodeo demonstration at a government reception in Calgary, Alberta, in July 2011.
    Catherine shovels soil during a tree-planting ceremony in Ottawa in July 2011.
    Catherine shovels soil during a tree-planting ceremony in Ottawa in July 2011.
    You can feel the love as the happy couple attends a Snowbirds air show during Canada Day celebrations in July 2011.
    You can feel the love as the happy couple attends a Snowbirds air show during Canada Day celebrations in July 2011.
    U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama meet with the royal couple at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
    U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama meet with the royal couple at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
    The newlyweds walk hand in hand from Buckingham Palace the day after their wedding in April 2011.
    The newlyweds walk hand in hand from Buckingham Palace the day after their wedding in April 2011.
    After their wedding on April 29, 2011, the couple drove from Buckingham Palace to Clarence House in a vintage Aston Martin.
    After their wedding on April 29, 2011, the couple drove from Buckingham Palace to Clarence House in a vintage Aston Martin.
    William and Catherine kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony in London.
    William and Catherine kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony in London.
    The pair returned to their alma mater in St. Andrews, Scotland, in February 2011. They launched a fundraising campaign for a new scholarship.
    The pair returned to their alma mater in St. Andrews, Scotland, in February 2011. They launched a fundraising campaign for a new scholarship.
    The couple poses for photographers to mark their engagement in November 2010. Catherine received the engagement ring that belonged to William&#39;s late mother, Diana.
    The couple poses for photographers to mark their engagement in November 2010. Catherine received the engagement ring that belonged to William's late mother, Diana.
    The couple cheers on the English rugby team during the Six Nations Championship match in London in February 2007.
    The couple cheers on the English rugby team during the Six Nations Championship match in London in February 2007.
    The couple takes a photo after graduating from the University of St. Andrews in June 2005. They met at school and even shared a house with others while students.
    The couple takes a photo after graduating from the University of St. Andrews in June 2005. They met at school and even shared a house with others while students.
    Phillip told CNN he canceled the appearances to raise awareness of the poverty and social issues faced by indigenous communities across Canada and meant "no disrespect, but it was "a matter of principle."
    "With the deepening poverty of our communities, remembering the missing and murdered indigenous women and girls, and the ongoing negligence of indigenous child welfare policies across this country, in good conscience, I cannot participate in the Black Rod Ceremony," he said.
    The Black Rod refers to an ornate staff created to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee. It features three silver rings, with Prince William adding a fourth ring to the rod earlier in the week.
    Kensington Palace declined to comment to CNN.
    Chief Phillip raised concerns about the plight of indigenous women who make up 4% of Canada's female population yet accounted for 16% of all women murdered between 1980 and 2012, according to government statistics.
    In response, the government has launched a $53 million (US$41 million) independent inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls, to be completed by the end of 2018.

