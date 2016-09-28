Story highlights Royal couple and their children on eight-day tour of British Columbia and Yukon

Grand Chief cancels appearances to raise awareness of indigenous poverty

(CNN) Canada may have rolled out the red carpet for Prince William and Kate Middleton -- but that didn't stop the royal couple from being snubbed.

A prominent indigenous leader has expressed his frustration with the Canadian government by failing to turn up to events featuring the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Monday and Tuesday.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, was due to join the couple on stage during the 10th anniversary celebrations at the University of British Columbia on Tuesday, but pulled out that morning.

The previous day, Phillip declined to appear at a reconciliation ceremony in Victoria, British Columbia, during which he was meant to present a ring to Prince William that represents the connection between the crown and indigenous peoples.

