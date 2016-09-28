Will and Kate's royal family
Will and Kate's royal family
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Prince William talk with U.S. President Barack Obama at Kensington Palace in London on Friday, April 22. Obama visited the royals during his global tour, with stops in Saudi Arabia, Britain and Germany.
Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and will be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen's 90th birthday.
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for a photo with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George in the French Alps on Thursday, March 3.
Britain's Prince William poses with Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during a family Christmas photo released on Friday, December 18.
Princess Charlotte plays with a stuffed dog in this photo taken by her mother in early November.
William and Catherine pose with their children at Charlotte's christening in July.
Princess Charlotte is seen with her big brother for the first time in a photo released by Kensington Palace in June.
William and Catherine present their newborn daughter as they leave a London hospital in May.
In March, William and Catherine visit a center dedicated to community learning in London.
The royal family celebrates Prince George's first birthday with a trip to the Natural History Museum in July 2014.
The royal family waves to a crowd before boarding a plance in Wellington, New Zealand, in April 2014. They went on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand.
The royal couple attends the Tusk Conservation Awards at the Royal Society in London in September 2013.
William and Catherine start an ultra marathon in Holyhead, Wales, in August 2013. It was Catherine's first public appearance since the birth of Prince George.
The couple are pictured with their newborn boy, Prince George, in 2013. The new parents released two family photographs taken by Michael Middleton, Catherine's father.
The Duke and Duchess and their newborn son depart St. Mary's Hospital in London in July 2013.
In June 2013, William, Catherine and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for a celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.
In April 2013, Harry, Catherine and William make magic on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the "Harry Potter" films.
The couple attends a St. Patrick's Day parade as they visit Aldershot, England, in March 2013.
In September 2012, the couple drank coconut milk from a tree that Queen Elizabeth II planted decades ago in the South Pacific nation of Tuvalu.
Catherine and William celebrate during cycling events at the Olympic Games in London in August 2012.
The Queen, William and Catherine stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the finale of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June 2012.
As part of their charity work, the couple attended a "healthy living cookery session" in London in December 2011.
The newly married royal couple watches a rodeo demonstration at a government reception in Calgary, Alberta, in July 2011.
Catherine shovels soil during a tree-planting ceremony in Ottawa in July 2011.
You can feel the love as the happy couple attends a Snowbirds air show during Canada Day celebrations in July 2011.
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama meet with the royal couple at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
The newlyweds walk hand in hand from Buckingham Palace the day after their wedding in April 2011.
After their wedding on April 29, 2011, the couple drove from Buckingham Palace to Clarence House in a vintage Aston Martin.
William and Catherine kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony in London.
The pair returned to their alma mater in St. Andrews, Scotland, in February 2011. They launched a fundraising campaign for a new scholarship.
The couple poses for photographers to mark their engagement in November 2010. Catherine received the engagement ring that belonged to William's late mother, Diana.
The couple cheers on the English rugby team during the Six Nations Championship match in London in February 2007.
The couple takes a photo after graduating from the University of St. Andrews in June 2005. They met at school and even shared a house with others while students.