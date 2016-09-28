How to help educate girls around the world

Watch "We Will Rise: Michelle Obama's Mission to Educate Girls Around the World" on CNN International on October 11 and on CNN on October 12.

(CNN) Some 62 million girls around the world are not in school, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development.

But you can empower these girls by helping them receive an education in a safe environment.

First lady Michelle Obama is on a mission to help young women achieve their potential through Let Girls Learn , an initiative she co-founded in 2015. The US government initiative provides access to education, especially in areas of conflict such as Afghanistan or Nigeria.

The following organizations are also working to educate girls: