Severe storm causes Australia blackouts

Story highlights Storm caused a power outage which blacked out most of Adelaide

The hashtag #AdelaideStorm was widely shared on social media

(CNN) A severe thunderstorm hit parts of Adelaide, South Australia on Wednesday evening, leaving huge swaths of the state without electricity.

Police warned it could be an extended outage and told people to stay off the roads.

"Three transmission lines and nine towers have been taken down," they said.

Press Conference on State power outage: https://t.co/zhRlvjRQgC via @YouTube — SA Police News (@SAPoliceNews) September 28, 2016

The storm prompted gusts of wind up to 87 km per hour (54 mph) and hailstones which rained down in parts of the state.

The hashtag #AdelaideStorm soon gained momentum as residents turned to social media to share their experiences. People posted tweets which summed up the power outage in Adelaide.

The people of Adelaide summed up into one gif right now. #AdelaideStorm #SABlackout pic.twitter.com/92QtE3Odmk — JΛY BUCKS (@TheMasterBucks) September 28, 2016