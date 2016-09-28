South Carolina school shooting: 2 children, 1 teacher wounded

Story highlights Suspected gunman, a teenager, is in custody, Anderson County official says

About 280 children go to the school

(CNN) Two children and a teacher were shot by a gunman at an elementary school in Townville, South Carolina, an official with Anderson County Emergency Services told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

The suspected shooter, a teenager, is in custody, deputy chief Taylor Jones said.

The students were sent to a local trauma center, Jones said.

One child was taken to Greenville Health System emergency trauma center by helicopter, spokeswoman Sandy Dees said.

CNN Map

The teacher also was hospitalized. The severity of the injuries is not known.

Read More