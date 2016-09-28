South Carolina school shooting: 2 children, 1 teacher wounded

Story highlights
- Suspected gunman, a teenager, is in custody, Anderson County official says
- About 280 children go to the school
(CNN)Two children and a teacher were shot by a gunman at an elementary school in Townville, South Carolina, an official with Anderson County Emergency Services told reporters Wednesday afternoon.
The suspected shooter, a teenager, is in custody, deputy chief Taylor Jones said.
The students were sent to a local trauma center, Jones said.
One child was taken to Greenville Health System emergency trauma center by helicopter, spokeswoman Sandy Dees said.
The teacher also was hospitalized. The severity of the injuries is not known.
The mother of a student at Townville Elementary School told CNN Greenville affiliate WYFF that her daughter and classmates huddled in a bathroom.
"Her teacher was shaken up. I know all the kids were scared. There was a bunch of kids crying," the unidentified woman said. "She didn't talk for about five minutes when I got her. ... I'm just so scared. I don't even want her to go to school now."
The mother said she was praying for the families of the injured.
Townville is in the extreme western part of the state, southwest of Greenville. Anderson County has a population of about 194,692. The elementary school has about 280 students. About 30 school employees are listed on the school's website. School picture day is scheduled for later this week.