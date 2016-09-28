Story highlights The picture was shared thousands of times

Bar manager says it's about sportsmanship and patriotism, not race

(CNN) James Perry got an unexpected welcome as he walked into Krossroads Rock and Country Bar.

A Colin Kaepernick jersey was taped to the Virginia bar's entrance floor, substituting for a welcome mat. Perry's daughter had unknowingly stepped all over it.

The 49ers quarterback has been in the limelight for his decision to take a knee during the U.S. national anthem in protest over the deaths of black men shot by police.

Perry, a frequent customer, snapped a picture of the not-so-welcoming decor and posted it on Facebook. "I kept looking around and asking myself 'are they for real?'" Perry added.

In his post, he wrote that "this is a racist act."

Read More