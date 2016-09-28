(CNN) Beloved internet meme Pepe the Frog has gone through various incarnations over the years, reflecting a range of emotions.

It wasn't always this way for Pepe, who first appeared on the internet in 2005 in artist Matt Furie's "Boy's Club" cartoons.

His bemused smirk was made for the internet, and a meme was born.

Pepe was manipulated over time to capture the range of the human experience, including Sad Frog, who was often paired with the phrases" Not Good Man," "Feels Bad Man," or "You Will Never..." to Smug Frog, Angry Pepe, Keith Haring Pepe, even Rare Pepes in the form of trading cards in an effort to cash in on the mania.

A decade later he had solidified his place among "normies" in mainstream internet circles, becoming one of the biggest meme on Tumblr in 2015.

The good times couldn't last.

As the meme proliferated in venues such as 4chan, 8chan and Reddit, criticized as a breeding grounds for all manner of inflammatory imagery, a subset of Pepe memes came into being that centered on racist, anti-Semitic or other bigoted themes, the ADL said.

A "campaign to reclaim Pepe from normies" was underway, an anonymous white nationalist told the Daily Beast in May 2016

The 2016 US presidential campaign exacerbated the phenomena, drawing in Republican nominee Donald Trump.

After Hillary Clinton said most of Trump's supporters were in a "basket of deplorables," Donald Trump Jr. shared an altered version of the movie poster of "The Expendables" on Instagram. It showed Pepe among Trump Senior and other conservative figures labeled "The Deplorables."

Not all Pepes are sinister, the ADL said.

The designation does not apply to all Pepe memes because most of them are not bigoted in nature, the ADL said.

"The mere fact of posting a Pepe meme does not mean that someone is racist or white supremacist," the group said.

"However, if the meme itself is racist or anti-Semitic in nature, or if it appears in a context containing bigoted or offensive language or symbols, then it may have been used for hateful purposes."