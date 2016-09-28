Miami bids farewell to Marlins ace Jose Fernandez

Story highlights Jose Fernandez, 24, and two friends were killed in a boating accident

The Miami Marlins' ace was honored with a funeral procession and public viewing Wednesday

(CNN) A somber Miami on Wednesday bid farewell to Marlins pitching ace Jose Fernandez.

Teammates accompanied his remains during part of a symbolic procession from the place Fernandez established himself as one of the game's brightest stars to the revered shrine where South Florida's Cuban diaspora seeks comfort in times of crisis.

Fernandez, 24, and two friends were killed in a boating accident early Sunday, a tragedy that stunned Miami and the baseball world.

A native of Santa Clara, Cuba, Fernandez was a beloved figure in the city where so many of his countrymen have settled and prospered.

The funeral procession and public viewing were the latest public tributes to a young man who fled his homeland by boat at the age of 15 and rose to baseball prominence on the other side of the Florida Straits.

