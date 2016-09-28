Breaking News

Iconic 9/11 flag: The man who turned it in

By Darran Simon, CNN

Updated 6:00 PM ET, Wed September 28, 2016

Story highlights

  • Washington state man received banner from friend, but was unaware of its importance
  • Brian Browne turned it in after seeing television documentary

(CNN)For eight years, Brian Browne preserved an American flag in a storage trunk and the freezer of his Everett, Washington, home -- unaware it was a piece of history.

The unknown treasure was the iconic flag that New York City three firefighters hoisted above the ruins of the World Trade Center after the 9/11 attacks -- a defiant act captured in an indelible newspaper photo. The flag disappeared, but resurfaced in 2014 in Everett.
    The man who returned it to a local fire station only said then that he was once a Marine, and his name was "Brian." Then he left.
    Browne, 45, a flag collector, is revealing himself and the tale of how the flag, which was wrapped in a grocery paper bag, ended up in his possession, nearly 2,900 miles away.
    Everett police confirmed Browne's identity on Tuesday.
    Iconic image of 9/11 flag raising
    Firefighters George Johnson, Dan McWilliams and Billy Eisengrein raise a flag at ground zero in New York after the terror attacks on September 11, 2001. The scene was immortalized by photographer Thomas E. Franklin. The image has been widely reproduced in the decade since it was first published. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/01/world/gallery/iconic-images/index.html&quot;&gt;View 25 of history&#39;s most iconic photographs.&lt;/a&gt;
    Firefighters George Johnson, Dan McWilliams and Billy Eisengrein raise a flag at ground zero in New York after the terror attacks on September 11, 2001. The scene was immortalized by photographer Thomas E. Franklin. The image has been widely reproduced in the decade since it was first published. View 25 of history's most iconic photographs.
    The now-famous photograph was never featured on the front page of The Record, the newspaper Franklin works for in Bergen County, New Jersey. The photo appeared on page 32 on September 12, 2001.
    The now-famous photograph was never featured on the front page of The Record, the newspaper Franklin works for in Bergen County, New Jersey. The photo appeared on page 32 on September 12, 2001.
    On September 13, 2001, the front page of Britain&#39;s &quot;The Sun&quot; draws the comparison between the image at the World Trade Center and Joe Rosenthal&#39;s 1945 photograph of U.S. troops raising a flag in Iwo Jima during World War II.
    On September 13, 2001, the front page of Britain's "The Sun" draws the comparison between the image at the World Trade Center and Joe Rosenthal's 1945 photograph of U.S. troops raising a flag in Iwo Jima during World War II.
    Newsweek features Franklin&#39;s photo on its cover on September 24, 2001.
    Newsweek features Franklin's photo on its cover on September 24, 2001.
    Firemen re-create the flag raising during the 2001 World Series in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 27, 2001.
    Firemen re-create the flag raising during the 2001 World Series in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 27, 2001.
    A firetruck that features a mural depicting a firefighter raising the flag is unveiled to the public in Clintonville, Wisconsin, on January 20, 2002. The truck was donated to the New York Fire Department.
    A firetruck that features a mural depicting a firefighter raising the flag is unveiled to the public in Clintonville, Wisconsin, on January 20, 2002. The truck was donated to the New York Fire Department.
    The scene captured by Franklin also made its way onto a commemorative coin.
    The scene captured by Franklin also made its way onto a commemorative coin.
    Artist Jim Conrad designed a sculptured bronze version of the flag raising in honor of the Rev. Mychal Judge, a New York Fire Department chaplain who lost his life while administering last rites on September 11, 2001. Conrad is seen polishing the sculpture in 2002 at his home in Lakewood, Colorado.
    Artist Jim Conrad designed a sculptured bronze version of the flag raising in honor of the Rev. Mychal Judge, a New York Fire Department chaplain who lost his life while administering last rites on September 11, 2001. Conrad is seen polishing the sculpture in 2002 at his home in Lakewood, Colorado.
    President George W. Bush unveils a &quot;Heroes of 2001&quot; stamp issued by the Postal Service on March 11, 2002, to raise funds to assist the families of emergency relief workers killed or permanently disabled as a result of the World Trade Center attacks. He is joined at the White House by the firefighters who are featured in the image, from left, Eisengrein, Johnson and McWilliams.
    President George W. Bush unveils a "Heroes of 2001" stamp issued by the Postal Service on March 11, 2002, to raise funds to assist the families of emergency relief workers killed or permanently disabled as a result of the World Trade Center attacks. He is joined at the White House by the firefighters who are featured in the image, from left, Eisengrein, Johnson and McWilliams.
    The stamp is displayed at a ceremony outside of the Brooklyn Borough Hall in New York on July 2, 2002. From left, Brooklyn Postmaster Joseph Lubrano, Borough President Marty Markowitz and Harold Meyers of the New York City Fire Department were in attendance.
    The stamp is displayed at a ceremony outside of the Brooklyn Borough Hall in New York on July 2, 2002. From left, Brooklyn Postmaster Joseph Lubrano, Borough President Marty Markowitz and Harold Meyers of the New York City Fire Department were in attendance.
    NASCAR driver Jamie McMurray decorated the hood of his car with a replica of the &quot;Heroes of 2001&quot; stamp. A crew member helps ready the car at the Daytona International Speedway in 2002.
    NASCAR driver Jamie McMurray decorated the hood of his car with a replica of the "Heroes of 2001" stamp. A crew member helps ready the car at the Daytona International Speedway in 2002.
    The image can also be found on T-shirts, like this one worn by Venita Bradford at a memorial service in Energy, Illinois, on September 11, 2002.
    The image can also be found on T-shirts, like this one worn by Venita Bradford at a memorial service in Energy, Illinois, on September 11, 2002.
    A version of the photograph appears on a commemorative knife.
    A version of the photograph appears on a commemorative knife.
    A snow globe owned by collector Josef Kardinal depicts the flag raising at ground zero. He is seen in 2006 at his home in Nuremberg, Germany.
    A snow globe owned by collector Josef Kardinal depicts the flag raising at ground zero. He is seen in 2006 at his home in Nuremberg, Germany.
    A 40-foot-tall bronze monument named &quot;To Lift a Nation&quot; depicts the famous scene. Pictured at a warehouse in 2007, the sculpture is now part of the permanent collection at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
    A 40-foot-tall bronze monument named "To Lift a Nation" depicts the famous scene. Pictured at a warehouse in 2007, the sculpture is now part of the permanent collection at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
    A woman holds a commemorative plate at her home in San Salvador, El Salvador, on September 7, 2011.
    A woman holds a commemorative plate at her home in San Salvador, El Salvador, on September 7, 2011.
    The iconic image has also been turned into a pair of earrings.
    The iconic image has also been turned into a pair of earrings.
    Wax figures of the firefighters are displayed during the &quot;HOPE: Humanity And Heroism&quot; exhibition at Madame Tussauds in Washington on May 10, 2013.
    Wax figures of the firefighters are displayed during the "HOPE: Humanity And Heroism" exhibition at Madame Tussauds in Washington on May 10, 2013.
    Photographer Thomas E. Franklin sits at his work station in Hackensack, New Jersey, in 2002.
    Photographer Thomas E. Franklin sits at his work station in Hackensack, New Jersey, in 2002.
    "It's just about being a good Samaritan. If something doesn't belong to you, you give it back," Browne said in a phone interview Wednesday from Washington.
    He told CNN affiliate KIRO in Seattle: "It's from hallowed ground ...."
    Last month, the flag was displayed near the entrance of the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, built on the site of ground zero. The flag was believed to have been "either, misplaced, stolen or secreted away by unknown forces in the chaos of ground zero," according to Michael Tucker, who produced, wrote and directed the 2013 CNN film "The Flag," with his wife, Petra Epperlein.
    Consider the tale of the missing flag now solved.
    In 2004, an unidentified woman brought several flags and military items back to Washington state from New York City after her husband's death from either pneumonia or some other lung ailment, Browne told Everett police, according to a police report. Her husband may have been a New York City employee, police said.
    Two years later, the woman gave the items to a couple in Washington, who passed them along to Browne's friend, who also lived in Washington.
    Around Veterans Day in 2006, Browne's friend gave him two flags, which included the 9/11 flag, in a bag with "9/11/2001 flags" written on a 1 ½ inch masking tape.
    "It was about the size of a big burrito and it had the ropes wrapped around really super tight, like it's been that way for super long time," Browne, who owns a landscape design and irrigation company, told KIRO.
    The iconic 3 feet x 5 feet flag had all the hardware still intact and was clipped to the grommets, Browne wrote in a letter to police.
    He put it in a bag and kept it in a storage trunk for six years, he said. Then he transferred it to a freezer bag and stored it in the freezer for the past two years to better preserve it, he said.
    In November 2014, he saw a documentary on the History channel that referenced the missing 9/11 flag, with black electrical tape on the flag's halyard and a small U-shape metal piece on the lower grommet.
    "I had that sickening feeling inside that this flag must be the one," he wrote in his letter to police. "It also had a burnt rubber/cement smell to it and a very strong energy about it, like a battle flag,"
    Browne turned it into the Everett fire department, where his suspicions were confirmed. "I told them, I just wanted it to be given back to the people of New York City and its rightful owner," Browne wrote.
    He didn't want any publicity, police said then. But Everett detectives wanted to find him and released a sketch in a local newspaper.
    Forensic tests later matched the flag.
    As this year's Sept. 11 commemoration neared, Browne saw news reports in Washington that the flag had been found in Everett. He said he came forward to "fill in the blanks and put it in the historical record" of how the flag ended up in his possession.
    "It's a happy accident," he said.
    Iconic flags in this nation's history, such as the flag that flew over Fort McHenry during the War of 1812, were beacons, with their own story, said Browne.
    "This flag is one of those type of flags, and it will have a story behind it now," he said.

    CNN's Deborah Feyerick contributed to this report.