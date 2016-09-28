With protests quiet, state of emergency ends in Charlotte

Story highlights States of emergency had been in effect about a week

Protests on first two nights after Keith Scott shooting had turned violent

(CNN) Charlotte, site of protests after a police officer-involved shooting last week, and the state of North Carolina have lifted states of emergency for the city.

Gov. Pat McCrory thanked Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the Highway Patrol and state's National Guard for "working together to restore order over the past week."

The emergency declarations came on the second night of protests that turned violent in the wake of the fatal shooting of an African-American man by an African-American officer.

There was violence on the first two nights, including the deadly shooting of a protester named Justin Carr.

Subsequent protests were peaceful and National Guard troops were sent home Sunday, the same day a curfew was put to bed.

Read More