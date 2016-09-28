Story highlights Police: Man was shot after acting 'erratically' in El Cajon, California

About 200 people gathered near the scene of the shooting in protest

(CNN) Protesters have gathered near the scene of an officer-involved shooting in El Cajon, California. A police officer shot a black man who appeared to threaten him Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

El Cajon Police Lt. Rob Ransweiler said officers responded to an African-American man in his 30s after receiving a report he was behaving "erratically" behind a local restaurant. Jeff Davis, El Cajon's police chief, said his department had received a 911 call that said the man was "not acting like himself" and been walking in and out traffic.

A photo released by police shows officers engaging a man they say was acting 'erratically.'

"When [officers] contacted him, he failed to comply with the directives that he was given," Ransweiler said.

Instead, Davis said the man kept his hands concealed in his pockets while pacing back and forth. As a second officer prepared a Taser, the man "rapidly drew an object," placed both hands on it "like you would be holding a firearm" and stood in a "shooting stance," according to police.

In response, one officer fired his gun at the man, while the second officer discharged his Taser, Davis said. It's not clear if the man was armed. According to Davis, investigators did not find a firearm at the scene of the shooting. Investigators did not say what the object found was -- or if it was a weapon.

