El Cajon shooting: Key questions

(CNN) Plenty of questions surround Tuesday's shooting death of a black man by police in Southern California -- a killing that authorities say happened after the man raised his hands in a threatening "shooting stance" toward an officer.

The shooting drew dozens of protesters to El Cajon's police department after a woman claiming to be the dead man's sister alleged on a bystander's Facebook Live stream that she had told police he was "sick," and that she asked police to help him, not shoot him.

This article will look at some of the key questions that remain in the case. But first, a look at what we do know:

THE SHOOTING, AND THE STILL IMAGE

Police in El Cajon, northeast of San Diego, say at least one person called about a man who was "not acting like himself" and was allegedly walking in traffic.

Two officers found the man -- whom they identified only as a black man in his 30s -- behind a restaurant, and he refused multiple instructions to remove one of his hands from his jeans pocket, police Chief Jeff Davis said.

El Cajon police says this image shows a man, second from left, in a "shooting stance" moments before a police officer shot him on Tuesday.

Because the man didn't comply, one officer drew his gun and pointed it at the man while continuing to tell him to remove his hand from his pocket, while the other officer prepared a Taser, Davis said.

At one point, the man "rapidly drew an object," placed both hands on it "like you would be holding a firearm" and stood in a "shooting stance," according to police.

In response, one officer fired his gun at the man, while a second officer simultaneously discharged his Taser, Davis said.

Police released a still photo from what they said is video of the incident. The image shows two police officers, at least one of whom appears to be aiming at a black man in jeans. The man in jeans has his hands stretched out in front of his torso, as if he was aiming something.

The man was holding something, but it turned out not to be a firearm, Davis said.

QUESTIONS THAT REMAIN

Who called police, and what was said?

Police say a woman -- identifying herself as the man's sister -- called about the man acting erratically nearly 50 minutes before the officers arrived. She said he was mentally ill and wasn't armed, Davis said.

What exactly was said is unclear -- the call or calls have not been released.

But Davis' account comports with what a distraught woman told a bystander who was recording a video on Facebook Live after the shooting.

El Cajon police Chief Jeff Davis offers an update about the police shooting Tuesday night.

In the video -- recorded by bystander Rumbuie Mubaiwa -- a woman claiming to be the man's sister says she had called 911 to ask police to help him.

She describes him as "sick." Several officers can be seen congregating in the background as the woman sits on a rock wailing.

"You guys killed my brother in front of me," she cries, as Mubaiwa records the scene. "Why couldn't you guys Tase him? Why? Why? Why? Why?"

How many calls were made?

Police initially said they received three calls over those 50 minutes, though Davis later said he wasn't sure of the number, or whether someone other than the woman called.

Davis didn't offer an explanation for the 50-minute response time, other than it took "that long to clear officers to get out there."

Davis said he couldn't confirm that the woman was the man's sister, because she declined to cooperate with investigators after the shooting.

"We have a lot of questions. ... We would certainly like to speak to her," Davis said Tuesday evening.

What was in his hands?

No weapon was found at the scene, Davis said. But the chief did say the man had something in his hands when he appeared to aim.

But Davis wasn't clear about what the man had.

The investigation just started, but based on the video voluntarily provided by a witness, the subject did NOT have his hands up in the air — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) September 28, 2016

"It was recovered ... and we have that. But no firearm," he said.

Was the man mentally ill, as the caller claimed? And who was he?

Though he did say the caller claimed the man was mentally ill, Davis said investigators don't know whether he was.

"That's part of the investigation right now," he said.

Asked whether there was any indication that the man was under the influence of anything, he said: "Not that I'm aware of, no."

CNN Map

Davis declined to release the man's name because they were notifying next of kin.

Which officer shot the man?

Police did not say which officer seen in the photo shot the man, and which officer discharged his Taser.

The names of the officers were not immediately released.

How many videos are there?

A witness recorded the shooting with a cellphone and voluntarily gave it to police for their investigation, Davis said.

Other video exists, the chief said. But he didn't say where the video came from, or how much footage is out there.

"Investigators are reviewing (the witness's) video and other video recovered from the scene. All video recovered so far in this investigation so far coincides with the officers' statements," the chief said.

Davis did not say which footage the still image came from.

He said none of the video would be released to the public until the district attorney has had a chance to review the evidence.