Pete Rose asks Baseball Hall of Fame to make him eligible

Story highlights Pete Rose is asking the National Baseball Hall of Fame to change a rule concerning his eligibility

MLB's all-time hits leader was banned from MLB in 1989; his ban was upheld in December

(CNN) Pete Rose isn't giving up on his quest to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Attorneys for baseball's all-time hits leader have sent a letter to the hall asking that he be made eligible for inclusion, which would put his name on the ballot to be voted on by baseball writers.

The seven-page letter, which CNN has obtained, was submitted Tuesday by attorneys Raymond Genco and Mark Rosenbaum on Rose's behalf to Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson.

The letter seeks to alter a rule concerning Rose's status on Major League Baseball's Ineligible List. In 1991, two years after Rose was banned from baseball, a rule was implemented that said those on the Ineligible List are not eligible for Hall of Fame consideration by the Baseball Writers Association of America. That rule is known as the "Pete Rose Rule."

Rose's camp is asking for Rose to be considered eligible because he was put on the Ineligible list before 1991.

Read More