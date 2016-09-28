Kaepernick: 'Let's make America great again, for the first time'

Story highlights Colin Kaepernick's kneeling during the national anthem has sparked a dialogue on race

Kaepernick calls the presidential debate "embarrassing to watch"

(CNN) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick didn't hold back Tuesday when he was asked by CNN about the first presidential debate.

"To me, it was embarrassing to watch," he told reporters in a locker room interview. "Both are proven liars and it almost seems like they're trying to debate who's less racist."

Kaepernick's decision this NFL season to kneel during the national anthem to raise awareness about racial issues landed him on the cover of TIME Magazine last week. His protest has inspired a growing number of other athletes to join him. The protests, and a new series of police shootings of black men, have helped reignite a national conversation on race.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said Kaepernick's silent demonstration is "a terrible thing."