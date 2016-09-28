Report: Feds, states' lapses allow gun sales to prohibited buyers

Story highlights The issue became the subject of investigation after last year's South Carolina church shooting

For the past 15 years, the FBI and ATF have disagreed over what is a "fugitive from justice"

Washington (CNN) Shortcomings at federal and state agencies allow sales of firearms to people prohibited from buying them, a Justice Department inspector general probe found.

The issue became the subject of investigation after the FBI said the alleged shooter charged in the 2015 mass shooting at a South Carolina church should not have been able to buy a firearm. The FBI failed to complete the background check in the three days required by law, allowing the alleged shooter to buy the gun.

While the FBI runs background checks, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives is responsible for retrieving guns from buyers who weren't legally permitted to purchase them.

But for the past 15 years, the FBI and ATF have disagreed over what is a "fugitive from justice," which would disqualify a prospective buyer from legally obtaining a firearm, the inspector general report said. There were nearly 50,000 such purchases between 1999 and 2015 that the FBI sought to deny, but that the ATF didn't agree required the agency to try to retrieve the gun.

The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel tried to referee the dispute in 2008, but the FBI asked Justice lawyers to reconsider. Six years later, there hasn't been a decision.

