Obama seeks to reassure tearful widow about treating PTSD

Washington (CNN) With tears in her eyes, holding her microphone with a shaky hand, Amanda Souza told President Barack Obama about her husband who committed suicide after not treating PTSD caused by his deployment.

"My question to you is how can we ensure that our military men and women understand that it's OK to get the help that they need and that they're not going to risk their careers, that they are not going to be labeled?" Souza asked during CNN's presidential town hall Wednesday, moderated by Jake Tapper.

"How can we enforce and ensure that especially my son's generation that's -- that's coming into the military as careers, that they understand that it's OK to get the help that they need? How can we change the stereotype?" Souza asked, explaining that her son is an active-duty Marine, and she created a foundation in her husband's honor to help other veterans, service men and women, and their families improve their lives -- but she says it's not enough.

Obama thanked her for her efforts, adding: "I honor your husband's service, and I thank your son for his service. And I thank you for your service because you're serving along with them. And, you know, sometimes the weight of battle comes home."

The military needs to get rid of the stigma associated with mental health and his administration is increasing funding toward mental health services, Obama said.

