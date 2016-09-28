Breaking News

What to watch at Obama's town hall

By Nicole Gaouette, CNN

Updated 7:43 AM ET, Wed September 28, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

U.S. President Barack Obama attends the Nuclear Security Summit in the Hague, Netherlands, in March 2014. As Obama&#39;s second term nears its close, here&#39;s a look at some key moments of his administration.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
U.S. President Barack Obama attends the Nuclear Security Summit in the Hague, Netherlands, in March 2014. As Obama's second term nears its close, here's a look at some key moments of his administration.
Hide Caption
1 of 55
First lady Michelle Obama brushes specks from the coat of then-Sen. Obama in Springfield, Illinois, just before he announced his candidacy for President in February 2007. Their daughters Malia, left, and Sasha wait in the foreground.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
First lady Michelle Obama brushes specks from the coat of then-Sen. Obama in Springfield, Illinois, just before he announced his candidacy for President in February 2007. Their daughters Malia, left, and Sasha wait in the foreground.
Hide Caption
2 of 55
Obama appears on &quot;Meet the Press&quot; with Tim Russert, right, in Des Moines, Iowa, in November 2007.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama appears on "Meet the Press" with Tim Russert, right, in Des Moines, Iowa, in November 2007.
Hide Caption
3 of 55
Obama shakes hands with supporters after addressing a rally in Concord, New Hampshire, in January 2008.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama shakes hands with supporters after addressing a rally in Concord, New Hampshire, in January 2008.
Hide Caption
4 of 55
Obama gives a speech at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia in March 2008.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama gives a speech at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia in March 2008.
Hide Caption
5 of 55
Obama speaks at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama speaks at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver.
Hide Caption
6 of 55
Obama stands on stage in Chicago with his family after winning the presidential election on November 4, 2008.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama stands on stage in Chicago with his family after winning the presidential election on November 4, 2008.
Hide Caption
7 of 55
Obama poses in the Oval Office with several former U.S. Presidents in January 2009. From left are George H. W. Bush, Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama poses in the Oval Office with several former U.S. Presidents in January 2009. From left are George H. W. Bush, Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.
Hide Caption
8 of 55
Obama is sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts as the 44th President of the United States on January 20, 2009.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama is sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts as the 44th President of the United States on January 20, 2009.
Hide Caption
9 of 55
As retired military officers stand behind him, Obama signs an executive order to close down the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in January 2009.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
As retired military officers stand behind him, Obama signs an executive order to close down the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in January 2009.
Hide Caption
10 of 55
Obama and Vice President Joe Biden look at solar panels as they tour the solar array at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on February 17, 2009. That same day, Obama signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama and Vice President Joe Biden look at solar panels as they tour the solar array at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on February 17, 2009. That same day, Obama signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.
Hide Caption
11 of 55
A soldier hugs Obama during his surprise visit to Camp Victory just outside Baghdad, Iraq, in April 2009.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
A soldier hugs Obama during his surprise visit to Camp Victory just outside Baghdad, Iraq, in April 2009.
Hide Caption
12 of 55
Obama bends over so the son of a White House staff member can pat his head during a visit to the Oval Office in May 2009. The boy &lt;a href=&quot;http://newsroom.blogs.cnn.com/2009/05/15/hair-apparent/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wanted to know &lt;/a&gt;if Obama&#39;s hair felt like his.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama bends over so the son of a White House staff member can pat his head during a visit to the Oval Office in May 2009. The boy wanted to know if Obama's hair felt like his.
Hide Caption
13 of 55
Obama kisses Sonia Sotomayor&#39;s cheek after announcing her as his nominee for Supreme Court justice in May 2009.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama kisses Sonia Sotomayor's cheek after announcing her as his nominee for Supreme Court justice in May 2009.
Hide Caption
14 of 55
Palestinian security forces in Jenin, West Bank, listen to Obama speak from Cairo University in Egypt in June 2009. The Palestinian Authority hailed as a &quot;good beginning&quot; Obama&#39;s speech to the Muslim world in which he reiterated his support for a Palestinian state.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Palestinian security forces in Jenin, West Bank, listen to Obama speak from Cairo University in Egypt in June 2009. The Palestinian Authority hailed as a "good beginning" Obama's speech to the Muslim world in which he reiterated his support for a Palestinian state.
Hide Caption
15 of 55
Obama and the first lady meet with Pope Benedict XVI in Vatican City in July 2009.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama and the first lady meet with Pope Benedict XVI in Vatican City in July 2009.
Hide Caption
16 of 55
Obama hosts the Apollo 11 astronauts -- from left, Edwin &quot;Buzz&quot; Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong -- in the Oval Office on July 20, 2009. It was the 40th anniversary of the moon landing.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama hosts the Apollo 11 astronauts -- from left, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong -- in the Oval Office on July 20, 2009. It was the 40th anniversary of the moon landing.
Hide Caption
17 of 55
Police Sgt. James Crowley, second right, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, speaks with Harvard Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., second left, alongside Obama and Biden as they share beers on the South Lawn of the White House in July 2009. The so-called Beer Summit was held after Crowley arrested Gates at his own home, which sparked tensions and racial furor.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Police Sgt. James Crowley, second right, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, speaks with Harvard Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., second left, alongside Obama and Biden as they share beers on the South Lawn of the White House in July 2009. The so-called Beer Summit was held after Crowley arrested Gates at his own home, which sparked tensions and racial furor.
Hide Caption
18 of 55
Obama salutes during the transfer of Sgt. Dale R. Griffin at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, in October 2009. Obama traveled to the base to meet the plane carrying the bodies of 18 U.S. personnel killed in Afghanistan.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama salutes during the transfer of Sgt. Dale R. Griffin at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, in October 2009. Obama traveled to the base to meet the plane carrying the bodies of 18 U.S. personnel killed in Afghanistan.
Hide Caption
19 of 55
Obama walks along the Great Wall of China in November 2009.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama walks along the Great Wall of China in November 2009.
Hide Caption
20 of 55
Obama delivers a speech after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, in December 2009.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama delivers a speech after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, in December 2009.
Hide Caption
21 of 55
Obama and former Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush walk to the White House Rose Garden to speak about relief efforts for earthquake-stricken Haiti in January 2010.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama and former Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush walk to the White House Rose Garden to speak about relief efforts for earthquake-stricken Haiti in January 2010.
Hide Caption
22 of 55
First daughters Sasha and Malia Obama play in the snow with their father after a snowstorm hit Washington in February 2010.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
First daughters Sasha and Malia Obama play in the snow with their father after a snowstorm hit Washington in February 2010.
Hide Caption
23 of 55
Obama&#39;s signature on the Affordable Care Act is seen at the White House in March 2010.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama's signature on the Affordable Care Act is seen at the White House in March 2010.
Hide Caption
24 of 55
Obama throws out the opening pitch before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals in April 2010.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama throws out the opening pitch before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals in April 2010.
Hide Caption
25 of 55
Obama and his daughter Sasha swim in Panama City Beach, Florida, in August 2010, to encourage people to come back to the Gulf Coast after a devastating oil spill.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama and his daughter Sasha swim in Panama City Beach, Florida, in August 2010, to encourage people to come back to the Gulf Coast after a devastating oil spill.
Hide Caption
26 of 55
Obama laughs as he makes a statement on his birth certificate in April 2011. Obama said he was amused over conspiracy theories about his birthplace, and he said the media&#39;s obsession with the &quot;sideshow&quot; issue was a distraction in a &quot;serious time.&quot;
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama laughs as he makes a statement on his birth certificate in April 2011. Obama said he was amused over conspiracy theories about his birthplace, and he said the media's obsession with the "sideshow" issue was a distraction in a "serious time."
Hide Caption
27 of 55
Obama, Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and members of the national security team receive live updates on the mission to capture or kill Osama bin Laden on May 1, 2011.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama, Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and members of the national security team receive live updates on the mission to capture or kill Osama bin Laden on May 1, 2011.
Hide Caption
28 of 55
U.S. Marines watch from Afghanistan as Obama announces the death of bin Laden on May 2, 2011.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
U.S. Marines watch from Afghanistan as Obama announces the death of bin Laden on May 2, 2011.
Hide Caption
29 of 55
Obama enjoys a pint of Guinness in his ancestral home of Moneygall, Ireland, in May 2011.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama enjoys a pint of Guinness in his ancestral home of Moneygall, Ireland, in May 2011.
Hide Caption
30 of 55
Obama and the first lady meet with Britain&#39;s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama and the first lady meet with Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
Hide Caption
31 of 55
Obama and Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon walk together in May 2011 during a tour of the tornado devastation in Joplin, Missouri.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama and Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon walk together in May 2011 during a tour of the tornado devastation in Joplin, Missouri.
Hide Caption
32 of 55
Obama delivers remarks to troops and military families at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on December 14, 2011, marking the exit of U.S. soldiers from Iraq.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama delivers remarks to troops and military families at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on December 14, 2011, marking the exit of U.S. soldiers from Iraq.
Hide Caption
33 of 55
Obama pays for a dog toy as he shops with his dog Bo at a PetSmart in Alexandria, Virginia, in December 2011.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama pays for a dog toy as he shops with his dog Bo at a PetSmart in Alexandria, Virginia, in December 2011.
Hide Caption
34 of 55
Obama sits on the famed Rosa Parks bus at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, in April 2012.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama sits on the famed Rosa Parks bus at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, in April 2012.
Hide Caption
35 of 55
British Prime Minister David Cameron, Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others watch the overtime shootout of the Champions League final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich in a conference room at Camp David, Maryland, during a G-8 Summit in May 2012.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
British Prime Minister David Cameron, Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others watch the overtime shootout of the Champions League final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich in a conference room at Camp David, Maryland, during a G-8 Summit in May 2012.
Hide Caption
36 of 55
Obama sits in his chair during a Cabinet meeting in July 2012. This image was tweeted by his official Twitter account in August 2012 in response to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/08/31/politics/eastwood-speech/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Clint Eastwood&#39;s &quot;empty chair&quot; speech&lt;/a&gt; at the Republican National Convention. The tweet simply said, &quot;This seat&#39;s taken.&quot;
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama sits in his chair during a Cabinet meeting in July 2012. This image was tweeted by his official Twitter account in August 2012 in response to Clint Eastwood's "empty chair" speech at the Republican National Convention. The tweet simply said, "This seat's taken."
Hide Caption
37 of 55
Obama casts a shadow in this picture as he accepts the 2012 Democratic nomination for President during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in September 2012.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama casts a shadow in this picture as he accepts the 2012 Democratic nomination for President during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in September 2012.
Hide Caption
38 of 55
Obama and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney participate in the first presidential debate of the 2012 election.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney participate in the first presidential debate of the 2012 election.
Hide Caption
39 of 55
Obama celebrates on stage in Chicago after defeating Romney on Election Day in 2012.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama celebrates on stage in Chicago after defeating Romney on Election Day in 2012.
Hide Caption
40 of 55
Obama pauses during his speech at a memorial service for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in December 2012.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama pauses during his speech at a memorial service for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in December 2012.
Hide Caption
41 of 55
Hundreds of thousands gather at the U.S. Capitol building as Obama is inaugurated for his second term on January 21, 2013.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Hundreds of thousands gather at the U.S. Capitol building as Obama is inaugurated for his second term on January 21, 2013.
Hide Caption
42 of 55
Israeli President Shimon Peres, left, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, stand with Obama after Obama arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel, in March 2013.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Israeli President Shimon Peres, left, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, stand with Obama after Obama arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel, in March 2013.
Hide Caption
43 of 55
Obama adjusts an umbrella held by a Marine during a White House news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May 2013.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama adjusts an umbrella held by a Marine during a White House news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May 2013.
Hide Caption
44 of 55
Jay Leno interviews Obama on &quot;The Tonight Show&quot; in August 2013.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Jay Leno interviews Obama on "The Tonight Show" in August 2013.
Hide Caption
45 of 55
White House press secretary Jay Carney fields questions from reporters during a daily press briefing at the White House in September 2013. Obama had just pushed for congressional approval for limited military strikes against the Syrian government.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
White House press secretary Jay Carney fields questions from reporters during a daily press briefing at the White House in September 2013. Obama had just pushed for congressional approval for limited military strikes against the Syrian government.
Hide Caption
46 of 55
Actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis interviews Obama during his appearance on &quot;Between Two Ferns,&quot; a digital video series with a laser focus on reaching people aged 18 to 34. The President urged young people to sign up for his new health care plan in the video posted on the website Funny or Die.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis interviews Obama during his appearance on "Between Two Ferns," a digital video series with a laser focus on reaching people aged 18 to 34. The President urged young people to sign up for his new health care plan in the video posted on the website Funny or Die.
Hide Caption
47 of 55
Obama walks to the Oval Office on August 7, 2014, the same day he announced the beginning of airstrikes on ISIS.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama walks to the Oval Office on August 7, 2014, the same day he announced the beginning of airstrikes on ISIS.
Hide Caption
48 of 55
Obama speaks to the nation about normalizing diplomatic relations with Cuba in December 2014.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama speaks to the nation about normalizing diplomatic relations with Cuba in December 2014.
Hide Caption
49 of 55
From left, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Speaker John Boehner listen as Obama speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on January 13, 2015.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
From left, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Speaker John Boehner listen as Obama speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on January 13, 2015.
Hide Caption
50 of 55
Obama responds to a heckler who interrupted his speech during a White House reception for LGBT Pride Month in June 2015.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama responds to a heckler who interrupted his speech during a White House reception for LGBT Pride Month in June 2015.
Hide Caption
51 of 55
Obama cries in January 2016 as he delivers a statement on his executive action to reduce gun violence.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama cries in January 2016 as he delivers a statement on his executive action to reduce gun violence.
Hide Caption
52 of 55
Cuban President Raul Castro tries to lift up Obama&#39;s arm at the end of a joint news conference in Havana, Cuba, in March 2016. Castro hailed Obama&#39;s opposition to a long-standing economic &quot;blockade,&quot; but said it would need to end before ties between the two countries are fully normalized.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Cuban President Raul Castro tries to lift up Obama's arm at the end of a joint news conference in Havana, Cuba, in March 2016. Castro hailed Obama's opposition to a long-standing economic "blockade," but said it would need to end before ties between the two countries are fully normalized.
Hide Caption
53 of 55
Obama visits Prince William, Duchess Catherine and their son, Prince George, during a trip to London in April 2016.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama visits Prince William, Duchess Catherine and their son, Prince George, during a trip to London in April 2016.
Hide Caption
54 of 55
Obama hugs Hillary Clinton after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in July 2016. Obama told the crowd at Philadelphia&#39;s Wells Fargo Center that Clinton is ready to be commander in chief. &quot;For four years, I had a front-row seat to her intelligence, her judgment and her discipline,&quot; he said, referring to Clinton&#39;s stint as secretary of state.
Photos: Barack Obama's presidency
Obama hugs Hillary Clinton after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in July 2016. Obama told the crowd at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center that Clinton is ready to be commander in chief. "For four years, I had a front-row seat to her intelligence, her judgment and her discipline," he said, referring to Clinton's stint as secretary of state.
Hide Caption
55 of 55
01 obama 0213RESTRICTED 02 obama 021303 obama 021304 obama 021305 obama 021306 obama 021307 obama 021308 obama 021309 obama 021310 obama 021311 obama 021312 obama 021313 obama 0213RESTRICTED 14 obama 021315 obama 021316 obama 021317 obama 021318 obama 021319 obama 021320 obama 021321 obama 021322 obama 021323 obama 021324 obama 0213RESTRICTED 25 obama 021326 obama 021327 obama 021328 obama 021329 obama 021330 obama 021331 obama 021332 obama 021334 obama 021335 obama 021336 obama 021337 obama 021338 obama 021339 obama 021340 obama 021341 obama 021343 obama 0213RESTRICTED 44 obama 021346 obama 0213RESTRICTED 45 obama 0213RESTRICTED 47 obama 021348 obama 0213RESTRICTED 50 obama 021351 obama 021353 obama 021354 obama 0213barack obama heckler june 24, 201501 obama tears 010760 Barack Obama 0804 62 Barack Obama 0804 obama clinton hug DNC

Story highlights

  • Obama meets with active duty service members and veterans to discuss military and national security issues
  • The hour-long conversation is taking place in Fort Lee, Virginia
CNN will host the "CNN Presidential Town Hall: America's Military and the Commander in Chief," with President Barack Obama on Wednesday September 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

Washington (CNN)President Barack Obama sits down with CNN's Jake Tapper and a military audience to talk about national security, veterans' issues and foreign policy challenges Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

The "CNN Presidential Town Hall: America's Military and the Commander in Chief" comes as Obama enters the waning days of his administration. He will be looking to frame the national conversation on security and military issues that have shaped his presidency and will, in time, define his foreign policy legacy -- particularly as his would-be successors battle it out ahead of the November 8 vote.
    CNN Politics app
    Obama's nearly eight years in the White House have played out against a background of wars. He campaigned on a promise to extract the US from conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, and he's been roundly criticized for failing to intervene more actively in Syria's civil war. During his tenure, he's launched a new offensive against ISIS and instituted policies to deal with the growing threat of cyber warfare.
    These and other aspects of his service as commander in chief are currently being hashed out on the campaign trail, notably in Monday night's first presidential debate.
    At Wednesday's town hall, active duty service members, veterans and the military community in Fort Lee, Virginia, will have the chance to ask their own questions of the President. Here are six things to watch for.
    Read More

    Politics

    Politics is sure to rear its head in this ugly campaign season. And Obama is likely to welcome the opportunity to make his own points, particularly to boost the cause of Hillary Clinton -- his former secretary of state and the candidate he's betting on to safeguard his legacy.
    "She's got the judgment and the temperament and the experience to meet any threat," Obama said this month in Pennsylvania, one of many compliments he's paid her.
    Is Clinton winning over Obama's coalition?
    But he could also face awkward moments where he's asked to weigh in on policies where they've taken different approaches, such as Syria. Clinton has called for a no-fly zone there despite Obama repeatedly panning the idea.
    He's acknowledged their differences of approach in the past, however, particularly over the uses of American power. Clinton has sometimes advocated for a more interventionist approach to global problems in places such as Libya. Even so, Obama said in Pennsylvania that "she's prepared to be the next commander in chief."
    In stark contrast, the President has flatly said that GOP nominee Donald Trump is unfit for the job. Obama has questioned the Republican nominee's admiration for repressive autocrats such as Russia's Vladimir Putin and said the real estate mogul isn't "offering any real policies or plans, just offering division and offering fear."

    Military cuts

    Obama's political foes on and off the campaign trail have charged that military spending under his administration has been inadequate and have put the country at risk.
    Sequestration, which took effect in 2013, puts $1.2 trillion in automatic across-the-board cuts in effect over 10 years, with half of them targeting defense. The issue is one that has particular resonance for the military members in the audience concerned about how the defense cuts affect them and their families.
    In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    The single-engine F-35A is the Air Force&#39;s eventual replacement for the F-16 and the A-10. The supersonic jets, which will be able to conduct air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks, are just beginning to enter the Air Force fleet.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    F-35A LightningThe single-engine F-35A is the Air Force's eventual replacement for the F-16 and the A-10. The supersonic jets, which will be able to conduct air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks, are just beginning to enter the Air Force fleet.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 24
    The four-engine jet can fly at 900 mph and carry the largest payload of bombs and missiles in the Air Force inventory. The Air Force has 62 B-1Bs in the fleet.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    B-1B Lancer bomberThe four-engine jet can fly at 900 mph and carry the largest payload of bombs and missiles in the Air Force inventory. The Air Force has 62 B-1Bs in the fleet.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 24
    The four-engine B-2 heavy bomber has stealth properties that make it hard to detect on radar. Flown by a crew of two, it has an unrefueled range of 6,000 miles and can deliver both conventional and nuclear bombs. Twenty B-2s are in the active inventory. They joined the fleet in 1997.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    B-2 Spirit bomberThe four-engine B-2 heavy bomber has stealth properties that make it hard to detect on radar. Flown by a crew of two, it has an unrefueled range of 6,000 miles and can deliver both conventional and nuclear bombs. Twenty B-2s are in the active inventory. They joined the fleet in 1997.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 24
    The first versions of this long-range heavy bomber flew in 1954. A total of 744 were built, the last of those in 1962. The Air Force maintains 58 B-52s in the active force and 18 in the Reserve. A single B-52 can carry 70,000 pounds of mixed munitions, including bombs, missiles and mines. The eight-engine jets have a range of 8,800 miles.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    B-52 StratofortressThe first versions of this long-range heavy bomber flew in 1954. A total of 744 were built, the last of those in 1962. The Air Force maintains 58 B-52s in the active force and 18 in the Reserve. A single B-52 can carry 70,000 pounds of mixed munitions, including bombs, missiles and mines. The eight-engine jets have a range of 8,800 miles.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 24
    The twin-engine F-22 stealth fighter, flown by a single pilot and armed with a 20mm cannon, heat-seeking missiles, radar-guided missiles and radar-guided bombs, can perform both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. The service has 183 of the Raptors, which went operational in 2005.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    F-22 RaptorThe twin-engine F-22 stealth fighter, flown by a single pilot and armed with a 20mm cannon, heat-seeking missiles, radar-guided missiles and radar-guided bombs, can perform both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. The service has 183 of the Raptors, which went operational in 2005.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 24
    The F-15 Eagle, the Air Force&#39;s main air superiority fighter, became operational in 1975. With a crew of one or two, depending on the model, the twin-engine jets are armed with a 20mm cannon along with Sidewinder or AMRAAM missiles. The Air Force lists 249 F-15 Eagles in its inventory.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    F-15 EagleThe F-15 Eagle, the Air Force's main air superiority fighter, became operational in 1975. With a crew of one or two, depending on the model, the twin-engine jets are armed with a 20mm cannon along with Sidewinder or AMRAAM missiles. The Air Force lists 249 F-15 Eagles in its inventory.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 24
    The A-10 Thunderbolt jets, nicknamed &quot;Warthogs,&quot; are specially designed for close air support of ground forces. Key to their armaments is a 30mm Gatling gun. The pilot is protected from ground fire by titanium armor, and the plane&#39;s fuel cells are self-sealing in case of puncture.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    A-10 ThunderboltThe A-10 Thunderbolt jets, nicknamed "Warthogs," are specially designed for close air support of ground forces. Key to their armaments is a 30mm Gatling gun. The pilot is protected from ground fire by titanium armor, and the plane's fuel cells are self-sealing in case of puncture.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 24
    The RC-135U Combat Sent, based at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, provides strategic electronic reconnaissance information to the president, secretary of defense, Department of Defense leaders and theater commanders.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    RC-135U The RC-135U Combat Sent, based at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, provides strategic electronic reconnaissance information to the president, secretary of defense, Department of Defense leaders and theater commanders.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 24
    An F-15 Eagle takes off from the Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, flight line as two E-3 Sentries are seen in the background.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    An F-15 Eagle takes off from the Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, flight line as two E-3 Sentries are seen in the background.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 24
    A C-130J Super Hercules from the 37th Airlift Squadron flies over Normandy, France, June 3, 2015. First delivered to the Air Force in 1956, the C-130 remains one of the service&#39;s most important airlift platforms. More than 140 are still in active units, with more than 180 in the National Guard and a hundred more in the Reserve. The C-130 is powered by four turboprop engines.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    C-130 Hercules transportA C-130J Super Hercules from the 37th Airlift Squadron flies over Normandy, France, June 3, 2015. First delivered to the Air Force in 1956, the C-130 remains one of the service's most important airlift platforms. More than 140 are still in active units, with more than 180 in the National Guard and a hundred more in the Reserve. The C-130 is powered by four turboprop engines.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 24
    A 21st Tactical Air Support Squadron OV-10 Bronco aircraft fires white phosphorus rockets to mark a target for an air strike during tactical air control training.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    OV-10 BroncoA 21st Tactical Air Support Squadron OV-10 Bronco aircraft fires white phosphorus rockets to mark a target for an air strike during tactical air control training.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 24
    An A-29 Super Tucano taxis on the flightline during its first arrival, Sept. 26, 2014, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Afghan Air Force pilots trained on the planes that will be used in air-to-ground attack missions in Afghanistan.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    A-29 Super TucanoAn A-29 Super Tucano taxis on the flightline during its first arrival, Sept. 26, 2014, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Afghan Air Force pilots trained on the planes that will be used in air-to-ground attack missions in Afghanistan.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 24
    The four-engine KC-135 joined the Air Force fleet in 1956 as both a tanker and cargo jet. It can carry up to 200,000 pounds of fuel and 83,000 pounds of cargo and passengers in a deck above the refueling system. More than 400 of the KC-135s are flown by active, Air Guard and Reserve units.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    KC-135 StratotankerThe four-engine KC-135 joined the Air Force fleet in 1956 as both a tanker and cargo jet. It can carry up to 200,000 pounds of fuel and 83,000 pounds of cargo and passengers in a deck above the refueling system. More than 400 of the KC-135s are flown by active, Air Guard and Reserve units.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 24
    The single-engine jet is a mainstay of the Air Force combat fleet. It can perform both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions with its 20mm cannon and ability to carry missiles and bombs on external pods. More than 1,000 F-16s are in the Air Force inventory.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    F-16 Fighting FalconThe single-engine jet is a mainstay of the Air Force combat fleet. It can perform both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions with its 20mm cannon and ability to carry missiles and bombs on external pods. More than 1,000 F-16s are in the Air Force inventory.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 24
    The AC-130H Spectre and the AC-130U Spooky gunships are designed for close air support, air interdiction and force protection. Armaments on the Spectre include 40mm and 105mm cannons. The Spooky adds a 25mm Gatling gun.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    AC-130 gunshipsThe AC-130H Spectre and the AC-130U Spooky gunships are designed for close air support, air interdiction and force protection. Armaments on the Spectre include 40mm and 105mm cannons. The Spooky adds a 25mm Gatling gun.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 24
    The four-engine jet joined the Air Force fleet in 1993 with a primary mission of troop and cargo transport. Each plane can carry up to 102 troops or 170,900 pounds of cargo. The Air Force has 187 C-17s on active duty, 12 in the Air National Guard and 14 in the Reserve.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    C-17 Globemaster transportThe four-engine jet joined the Air Force fleet in 1993 with a primary mission of troop and cargo transport. Each plane can carry up to 102 troops or 170,900 pounds of cargo. The Air Force has 187 C-17s on active duty, 12 in the Air National Guard and 14 in the Reserve.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 24
    The C-5, with a wingspan of 222 feet, a length of 247 feet and a height of 65 feet, is the largest plane in the Air Force inventory and one of the largest aircraft in the world. The first versions of the four-engine jet joined the force in 1970. The Air Force expects to have 52 versions of the latest model, the C-5M, in the fleet by 2017.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    C-5 Galaxy transportThe C-5, with a wingspan of 222 feet, a length of 247 feet and a height of 65 feet, is the largest plane in the Air Force inventory and one of the largest aircraft in the world. The first versions of the four-engine jet joined the force in 1970. The Air Force expects to have 52 versions of the latest model, the C-5M, in the fleet by 2017.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 24
    The Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines vertical takeoff, hover and landing qualities of a helicopter with the normal flight characteristics of a turboprop aircraft, according to the Air Force. It is used to move troops in and out of operations as well as resupply units in the field. The Air Force has 33 Ospreys in inventory.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    CV-22 OspreyThe Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines vertical takeoff, hover and landing qualities of a helicopter with the normal flight characteristics of a turboprop aircraft, according to the Air Force. It is used to move troops in and out of operations as well as resupply units in the field. The Air Force has 33 Ospreys in inventory.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 24
    AWACS stands for airborne warning and control system. This four-engine jet, based on a Boeing 707 platform, monitors and manages battle space with its huge rotating radar dome. The planes have a flight crew of four supporting 13 to 19 specialists and controllers giving direction to units around the battle space. The Air Force has 32 E-3s in inventory.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    E-3 Sentry AWACSAWACS stands for airborne warning and control system. This four-engine jet, based on a Boeing 707 platform, monitors and manages battle space with its huge rotating radar dome. The planes have a flight crew of four supporting 13 to 19 specialists and controllers giving direction to units around the battle space. The Air Force has 32 E-3s in inventory.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 24
    The Strike Eagle is a version of the air superiority fighter adapted to perform ground-strike missions. With a crew of two, the twin-jet can carry and deploy most weapons in the Air Force inventory and operate in any weather. The F-15E was first delivered in 1988. The Air Force lists 219 in its fleet.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    F-15E Strike EagleThe Strike Eagle is a version of the air superiority fighter adapted to perform ground-strike missions. With a crew of two, the twin-jet can carry and deploy most weapons in the Air Force inventory and operate in any weather. The F-15E was first delivered in 1988. The Air Force lists 219 in its fleet.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 24
    Based on the DC-10 passenger jet, the triple-engine KC-10 is a gas station in the sky with the ability to carry 75 people and 170,000 pounds of cargo. In its six tanks, the KC-10 can carry up to 356,000 pounds of fuel and dispense it while airborne. The Air Force has 59 KC-10s on active duty.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    KC-10 ExtenderBased on the DC-10 passenger jet, the triple-engine KC-10 is a gas station in the sky with the ability to carry 75 people and 170,000 pounds of cargo. In its six tanks, the KC-10 can carry up to 356,000 pounds of fuel and dispense it while airborne. The Air Force has 59 KC-10s on active duty.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 24
    The twin-engine jet trainer, used by the Air Force to prepare pilots for the F-15E Strike Eagle, F-15C Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, B-1B Lancer, A-10 Thunderbolt and F-22 Raptor, first flew in 1959. Almost 550 are in the active force.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    T-38 TalonThe twin-engine jet trainer, used by the Air Force to prepare pilots for the F-15E Strike Eagle, F-15C Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, B-1B Lancer, A-10 Thunderbolt and F-22 Raptor, first flew in 1959. Almost 550 are in the active force.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 24
    The single-engine, single-pilot U-2 is used for high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance. Flying at altitudes around 70,000 feet, pilots must wear pressure suits like those worn by astronauts. The first U-2 was flown in 1955. The planes were used on missions over the Soviet Union during the Cold War, flying too high to be reached by any adversary. The Air Force has 33 U-2s in its active inventory.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    U-2The single-engine, single-pilot U-2 is used for high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance. Flying at altitudes around 70,000 feet, pilots must wear pressure suits like those worn by astronauts. The first U-2 was flown in 1955. The planes were used on missions over the Soviet Union during the Cold War, flying too high to be reached by any adversary. The Air Force has 33 U-2s in its active inventory.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 24
    The four-engine WC-135 is used to fly through airspace to detect the residue of nuclear blasts. &quot;The aircraft is equipped with external flow-through devices to collect particulates on filter paper and a compressor system for whole air samples collected in holding spheres,&quot; the Air Force says. It has two of these jets in the active force.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    WC-135 Constant PhoenixThe four-engine WC-135 is used to fly through airspace to detect the residue of nuclear blasts. "The aircraft is equipped with external flow-through devices to collect particulates on filter paper and a compressor system for whole air samples collected in holding spheres," the Air Force says. It has two of these jets in the active force.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 24
    F-35 fliesB-1 bomber Ellsworth AFBB-2 F-22 Guam01 ghost riderF-22 RaptorsF-15 Eaglesa-10 warthog jetRC-135U Combat SentAndersen f-15C-130J OV-10 Bronco FileMoody AFB A-29KC-135f-16 falcon FILEAC-130C-17C-5 Galaxyosprey gallery 070514-F-0000M-901.JPGE-3 SentryF15 FILEkc-10sT-38 TalonU-2 spy planeWC-135
    Trump has accused Obama and Clinton of undermining the military with the cuts, saying, "The generals have been reduced to rubble," at an NBC Commander in Chief Town Hall on September 7.
    "I'm going to make our military so big, so powerful, so strong, that nobody, absolutely nobody, is going to mess with us," Trump said.
    Economics experts have said it's hard to reconcile that goal, however, with Trump's claims that he would "do it for a lot less."
    Obama is likely to explain that the process known as sequestration wasn't meant to target the military for cuts, it was supposed to give Congress a strong incentive to find a compromise on deficit reduction measures -- and that Congress failed to do so. Obama is also likely to point out that despite the cuts, the US military is the finest and -- by far -- the largest in the world.

    Syria and ISIS

    Obama recently acknowledged that the five-year-old war in Syria "haunts" him, and there is perhaps no foreign policy challenge that has earned him more criticism. The right has assailed him for not taking a harder line there, allowing the civil war to spiral and create a safe haven for ISIS. The left has taken issue with an epic humanitarian crisis and called on the US to do more. Allies such as Saudi Arabia have argued that the US should have gotten more involved, or at least armed moderate opposition groups, early on.
    As Trump and Clinton debate foreign policy, Syria barely gets a mention
    Wednesday night will be one of Obama's last chances to defend his approach and argue that he has always acted in America's best national security interests in Syria after years of Middle East conflicts that have brought the US grief. And he'll be able to point to recent battlefield successes against ISIS to make the case that his policy toward the extremist group is succeeding, even as its global terror campaign grows.

    Russia

    Obama famously derided 2012 competitor Mitt Romney for naming Russia as America's "number one geopolitical foe," but four years later, some of the President's own Pentagon advisers have started saying the same thing. Not coincidentally, Russian President Vladimir Putin has assumed a starring role in the 2016 campaign.
    Donna Brazile to Donald Trump on Russia: "Don't tweet. Call me, boo"
    Moscow has unsettled US allies in Europe with its annexation of Crimea. It's violated arms control treaties with the US. It's providing military support for the Syrian regime, which targets its own people with barrel bombs. And Russia didn't enforce a Syrian ceasefire that would have allowed for close US-Russian military cooperation if it had succeeded. US officials and lawmakers also say Russia is the chief suspect behind cyberattacks on US election systems and the Democratic National Committee.
    Though Obama might have some vulnerabilities of his own on Russia, any mention of Putin will provide him a political opening to criticize Trump for saying positive things about the increasingly autocratic ruler and suggesting that he could have a more productive relationship with him. At the same time, Obama will also likely concede that, on certain issues, Washington has to work with Moscow.

    Asia

    A cornerstone of Obama's foreign policy has been his pivot to Asia, where he's tried to reassure allies concerned about a rising China by demonstrating American commitment and strength in the region. But even as he is likely to tout the successes of this policy, he faces a harsh regional reality in the form of a nuclear North Korea that has only become more aggressive.
    Obama makes historic visit to Hiroshima
    Photos: Obama makes historic visit to Hiroshima
    President Barack Obama hugs Shigeaki Mori, an atomic bomb survivor who created the memorial for American WWII POWs killed at Hiroshima, during a ceremony at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, Friday, May 27. Obama on Friday became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the site of the world&#39;s first atomic bomb attack.
    Photos: Obama makes historic visit to Hiroshima
    President Barack Obama hugs Shigeaki Mori, an atomic bomb survivor who created the memorial for American WWII POWs killed at Hiroshima, during a ceremony at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, Friday, May 27. Obama on Friday became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the site of the world's first atomic bomb attack.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 13
    President Obama, center, accompanied by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, shakes hands and talks with Sunao Tsuboi, a survivor of the 1945 atomic bombing and chairman of the Hiroshima Prefectural Confederation of A-bomb Sufferers Organization (HPCASO), at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan.
    Photos: Obama makes historic visit to Hiroshima
    President Obama, center, accompanied by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, shakes hands and talks with Sunao Tsuboi, a survivor of the 1945 atomic bombing and chairman of the Hiroshima Prefectural Confederation of A-bomb Sufferers Organization (HPCASO), at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 13
    President Obama, right, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands after laying wreaths at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on May 27. Obama is the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima.
    Photos: Obama makes historic visit to Hiroshima
    President Obama, right, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands after laying wreaths at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on May 27. Obama is the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 13
    President Obama lays a wreath at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park Friday.
    Photos: Obama makes historic visit to Hiroshima
    President Obama lays a wreath at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park Friday.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 13
    President Obama, right, is greeted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon arriving at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.
    Photos: Obama makes historic visit to Hiroshima
    President Obama, right, is greeted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon arriving at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 13
    President Obama walks off Marine One at the landing zone in Hiroshima, western Japan.
    Photos: Obama makes historic visit to Hiroshima
    President Obama walks off Marine One at the landing zone in Hiroshima, western Japan.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 13
    President Barack Obama and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy arrive at the Marine Corps&#39; Air Station Iwakuni in the western Japanese city.
    Photos: Obama makes historic visit to Hiroshima
    President Barack Obama and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy arrive at the Marine Corps' Air Station Iwakuni in the western Japanese city.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 13
    U.S. President Barack Obama, foreground center, is greeted by U.S. Marines and their families at Iwakuni air station.
    Photos: Obama makes historic visit to Hiroshima
    U.S. President Barack Obama, foreground center, is greeted by U.S. Marines and their families at Iwakuni air station.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 13
    President Obama speaks to members of the U.S. and Japanese military at the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan before continuing to Hiroshima.
    Photos: Obama makes historic visit to Hiroshima
    President Obama speaks to members of the U.S. and Japanese military at the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan before continuing to Hiroshima.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 13
    President Obama speaks to U.S. and Japanese troops during his visit to the Marine Corps Air Station.
    Photos: Obama makes historic visit to Hiroshima
    President Obama speaks to U.S. and Japanese troops during his visit to the Marine Corps Air Station.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 13
    President Obama greets military personnel at the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni.
    Photos: Obama makes historic visit to Hiroshima
    President Obama greets military personnel at the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 13
    Police officers, seen through the cenotaph, patrol at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima.
    Photos: Obama makes historic visit to Hiroshima
    Police officers, seen through the cenotaph, patrol at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 13
    A helicopter takes off near the the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, Japan.
    Photos: Obama makes historic visit to Hiroshima
    A helicopter takes off near the the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, Japan.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 13
    19 Obama Japan 052718 Obama Japan 052714 Obama Japan 052713 Obama Japan 0527 11 Obama Japan 052710 Obama Japan 052712 Obama Japan 0527 RESTRICTED07 Obama Japan 052706 Obama Japan 052705 Obama Japan 052704 Obama Japan 052703 obama japan 052702 obama japan 0527
    The isolated rogue regime has escalated its tests of nuclear weapons and missiles in the last 18 months, leading most experts to conclude that it is intent on building the capability to deliver a weapon to US allies in the region, including South Korea and Japan, if not to the US itself.
    When asked about Pyongyang after its most recent nuclear test on September 9, Obama said that he'll be deploying missile defense systems to protect South Korea and rallying the international community to apply existing sanctions and craft new ones. And he has also called on China to do more to rein its ally in, even though Beijing is perturbed by the pledged missile defenses so close to its shores.

    Veterans' issues

    The many veterans and their family members in the audience on Wednesday night will have the opportunity to ask Obama about efforts to reform the dysfunctional veterans' health system and provide more support for wounded warriors or others returning from active duty overseas.
    The Veterans Affairs system has been strained badly as older veterans age and face declining health. At the same time, over 2.5 million soldiers have served in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2001 -- and they request help at a greater rate than earlier generations.
    Why suicide rate among veterans may be more than 22 a day
    Why suicide rate among veterans may be more than 22 a day
    Obama's first secretary of Veterans Affairs, retired Gen. Eric Shinseki, resigned in 2014 after it was discovered that employees throughout the VA hospital system were lying about months-long waits for veterans seeking care.
    "The misconduct has not been limited to a few VA facilities, but many across the country," Obama said at a May 2014 press conference. "It's totally unacceptable."
    Obama, who quietly pays regular visits to Walter Reed Medical Hospital just outside DC to visit wounded servicemen, will likely point to increased access to care for veterans, success at reducing the backlog of veterans' disability compensation claims and efforts to reduce veterans' homelessness while improving their access to jobs and education.