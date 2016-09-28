Breaking News

Obama: Why I won't say 'Islamic terrorism'

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Updated 9:55 PM ET, Wed September 28, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

president obama town hall radical islam sot_00012020
president obama town hall radical islam sot_00012020

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama: Why I won't say 'Islamic terrorism'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(25 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Obama says he doesn't want to associate the religion of Islam to people who are "murderers"
  • "There's no religious rational that would justify in any way any of the things that they do," he says

Washington (CNN)President Barack Obama has taken a lot of criticism from political opponents over his rhetoric when it comes to terrorism. But on Wednesday at a CNN presidential town hall, he was asked to defend why he refuses to say "Islamic" terrorism to a Gold Star mother.

"My son gave his life for acts of terrorism," audience member Tina Houchins told Obama at the town hall moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper. "Do you still believe that the acts of terrorism are done for the self-proclaimed Islamic religious motive? And if you do, why do you still refuse to use the term ... Islamic terrorist?"
    Obama holds town hall at military base
    Photos: Obama holds town hall at military base
    U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a town-hall event in Fort Lee, Virginia, on Wednesday, September 28.
    Photos: Obama holds town hall at military base
    U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a town-hall event in Fort Lee, Virginia, on Wednesday, September 28.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    The event gave Obama a chance to meet with members of the military community, including veterans and active-duty service members. Here, he answers a question from Marine Cpl. Brandon Rumbaugh, who lost both of his legs in Afghanistan.
    Photos: Obama holds town hall at military base
    The event gave Obama a chance to meet with members of the military community, including veterans and active-duty service members. Here, he answers a question from Marine Cpl. Brandon Rumbaugh, who lost both of his legs in Afghanistan.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Obama listens to a member of the audience. Fort Lee is home to the U.S. Army&#39;s Combined Arms Support Command.
    Photos: Obama holds town hall at military base
    Obama listens to a member of the audience. Fort Lee is home to the U.S. Army's Combined Arms Support Command.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    A television screen shows Obama answering a question during the event.
    Photos: Obama holds town hall at military base
    A television screen shows Obama answering a question during the event.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    Col. Adam Butler, Fort Lee&#39;s garrison commander, has served in the Army for more than 30 years. He just returned from Afghanistan.
    Photos: Obama holds town hall at military base
    Col. Adam Butler, Fort Lee's garrison commander, has served in the Army for more than 30 years. He just returned from Afghanistan.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    Military members watch Obama speak.
    Photos: Obama holds town hall at military base
    Military members watch Obama speak.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    The event was moderated by CNN&#39;s Jake Tapper.
    Photos: Obama holds town hall at military base
    The event was moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    Obama discussed issues related to the military and national security.
    Photos: Obama holds town hall at military base
    Obama discussed issues related to the military and national security.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    The White House said ahead of the town hall that Obama wanted to keep the event focus on troops and away from politics.
    Photos: Obama holds town hall at military base
    The White House said ahead of the town hall that Obama wanted to keep the event focus on troops and away from politics.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    Obama answers a question during the event.
    Photos: Obama holds town hall at military base
    Obama answers a question during the event.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    Obama greets World War II veteran Millie Veasey after the event.
    Photos: Obama holds town hall at military base
    Obama greets World War II veteran Millie Veasey after the event.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    Obama meets with military members after the event.
    Photos: Obama holds town hall at military base
    Obama meets with military members after the event.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    01 Obama CNN townhall 092802 Obama CNN townhall 092803 Obama CNN townhall 092804 Obama CNN townhall 092805 Obama CNN townhall 092806 Obama CNN townhall 092807 Obama CNN townhall 092808 Obama CNN townhall 092809 Obama CNN townhall 092810 Obama CNN townhall 092811 Obama CNN townhall 092812 Obama CNN townhall 0928
    Obama called it a "sort of manufactured" issue.
    "There is no doubt, and I've said repeatedly, where we see terrorist organizations like al Qaeda or ISIL -- They have perverted and distorted and tried to claim the mantle of Islam for an excuse for basically barbarism and death," he said.
    "These are people who've killed children, killed Muslims, take sex slaves, there's no religious rational that would justify in any way any of the things that they do," he said. "But what I have been careful about when I describe these issues is to make sure that we do not lump these murderers into the billion Muslims that exist around the world, including in this country, who are peaceful, who are responsible, who, in this country, are fellow troops and police officers and fire fighters and teachers and neighbors and friends."
    Read More
    Exclusive: Obama says Congress made a 'political vote' overriding his veto of Saudi lawsuit bill
    The President compared using the term to if a Christian were a murderer but claiming their religion in their actions.
    "If you had an organization that was going around killing and blowing people up and said, 'We're on the vanguard of Christianity.' As a Christian, I'm not going to let them claim my religion and say, 'you're killing for Christ.' I would say, that's ridiculous," Obama said.
    "That's not what my religion stands for. Call these folks what they are, which is killers and terrorists," he added.
    At one point, Obama said that the danger of using the term is when "a president or people aspiring to become president get loose with this language."
    Tapper interjected: "You were clearly talking about the Republican nominee Donald Trump just then --"
    "No, I wasn't," Obama said. "It's not unique to the Republican nominee. Look, I'm trying to be careful, we're on a military base, I don't insert partisan politics into this. I think that there have been a number of public figures where you start hearing commentary that is dangerous. Because what it starts doing is it starts dividing us up as Americans."
    After the Orlando shootings in June, Trump used the term "radical Islamic terrorism" to describe the motives. It became a topic of the election after he publicly criticized Obama and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for not using the term.