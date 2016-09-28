Obama defends Kaepernick's anthem protest

Story highlights "What makes this country special is that we respect people's rights to have a different opinion," he says

Obama added that it's important for "everybody to listen to each other"

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama said at a CNN presidential town hall Wednesday that he respected Colin Kaepernick's decision not to stand during the national anthem.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback started the protest last month after he sat during the national anthem for a preseason game, saying he would not "show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."

Since then, other professional athletes have also chosen not to stand for the national anthem, sparking a national debate.

A member of the audience at the town hall, which was moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper, asked what the President thought about Kaepernick's protest.

"Lately, some players in the NFL have been choosing to take a knee during the national anthem, a time which I believe should be reserved to respect our service members," the man said. "As commander in chief, how do you feel about those NFL players choosing this respected time to voice their opinions?"

