Gutierrez: 'Women are watching' Donald Trump's Miss Universe issue

Alicia Machado called Trump "aggressive" and "really rude"

Washington (CNN) Rep. Luis Gutierrez said Donald Trump's name-calling targeted at a former beauty queen is alienating two key demographics -- women and Latinos, and those voters are paying attention.

"I see this as kind of the intersection of Latinos and women for Donald Trump," the Illinois Democrat told CNN's Chris Cuomo Wednesday. "It's almost like a ghost from the past had arrived on the scene. He knew what he had said to her. He remembers full well what he had said to her, and he knows that women are watching."

Former "Miss Universe" Alicia Machado called Trump "aggressive" and "really rude" Tuesday while recapping her time in the 1996 "Miss Universe" competition. She said Trump, who owned the pageant at the time, had called her "Miss Housekeeping" and "Miss Piggy" when she gained weight after winning the contest.

Gutierrez said Trump mistreated a young woman because of her ethnicity.

"This is a 19-year-old vulnerable young woman away from her parents in New York City. A very vulnerable young woman and this is the way he treats her," he said. "And then he says you're Miss Housekeeping. That kind of work is the only work that Latinos do."

