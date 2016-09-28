Flake jokes Trump will throw him in Gitmo

Story highlights Flake is one of the sharpest GOP critics of Trump in the Senate

Flake also rebuked Trump for getting into a war of words with a Latina beauty queen

Washington (CNN) GOP Sen. Jeff Flake thinks he'll have a new place to call home if Donald Trump wins the presidency.

"I think I'll be in Gitmo," Flake joked Thursday, referring to the detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Flake, a first-term Arizona Republican and one of the sharpest GOP critics of Trump in the Senate, also rebuked Trump for getting into a war of words with a Latina former beauty queen, Alicia Machado.

"That's Trump being Trump," Flake told CNN. "That's what so frustrating to have a Republican candidate whom you hope can challenge the philosophy of the Democratic candidate or their record. Instead, he's going down rabbit holes -- talking about beauty pageants. It's not surprising, he's done that all along."

Flake added that he's not surprised the Arizona Republic endorsed Hillary Clinton , the first time the paper's conservative editorial board backed a Democrat since its founding in 1890.

