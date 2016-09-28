FBI Director James Comey: 'Don't call us weasels'

Story highlights The FBI director said the investigation was carried out without giving Clinton special treatment

"You can call us wrong, but don't call us weasels," James Comey said

(CNN) FBI Director James Comey's agents aren't weasels, he told lawmakers Wednesday.

Comey was defending his agency's actions regarding a federal probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state. The investigation drew criticism from Republicans for not recommending charges against the Democratic presidential nominee.

"You can call us wrong, but don't call us weasels," he told the House Judiciary Committee. "We are not weasels, we are honest people and we did this in that way."

He added that the investigation was carried out without giving Clinton special treatment, with the bureau adhering to strict policies while conducting the probe.

