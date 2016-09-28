Clinton and Sanders woo millennial voters

Durham, New Hampshire (CNN) One-time rivals Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders came together Wednesday to woo a group of voters that have been slow to flock to the former secretary of state: Millennials.

The duo that once fought bitterly in New Hampshire touted each other at the event focused on college affordability. Sanders, with a smiling Clinton sitting on stage, urged young supporters to back the Democratic presidential nominee over third party candidates who have tried to make inroads with them.

"I am asking you here not only to vote for Secretary Clinton, but to work hard, to get your uncles and your aunts, to get your friends, to vote," Sanders said. "This election is enormously important for the future of our country. It is imperative that we elect Hillary Clinton as our next president."

Drawn to his positions of college affordability, universal health care and climate change, Sanders motivated millions of millennial voters to back him during the Democratic primary. The group has been slow to gravitate towards Clinton, even though Sanders backed his rival at a New Hampshire event in July.

Younger voters overwhelmingly backed President Barack Obama in 2012 -- giving him a 29-point lead over Republican nominee Mitt Romney, according to exit polls. In 2008, Obama easily outpolled Republican John McCain among -- 66% to 32%. But the enthusiasm that young voters -- including many first-time voters -- showered on Obama, however, has not transferred over to Clinton.

