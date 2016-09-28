Gary Johnson struggles to name a world leader he respects

Story highlights One of Gary Johnson's biggest moments yet was a foreign policy gaffe

He struggled on live TV yet again

Washington (CNN) Gary Johnson is trying to be a major figure on the world stage, and it doesn't sound like he's doing it for the company.

The Libertarian presidential nominee was asked by MSNBC's Chris Matthews during a town hall forum to name his "favorite foreign leader."

Johnson began to restate the question, and Matthews interrupted: "Any one of the continents, any country. Name one foreign leader that you respect and look up to, anybody."

The former New Mexico governor sighed, and his running mate, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, said his would be Shimon Peres, the recently deceased Israeli statesman.

"I'm talking about living. You gotta do this. Anywhere, any continent. Canada, Mexico, Europe, over there, Asia, South America, Africa. Name a foreign leader that you respect," Matthews said.

