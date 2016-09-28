Former Miss Universe contestant: Trump 'was never disrespectful' to me

(CNN) Camilla Hansson, who participated in 2015's "Miss Universe" pageant as "Miss Sweden," said Donald Trump never treated her disrespectfully.

"He was never disrespectful at any point, certainly not to me or any of the girls," she told CNN's Kate Bolduan and John Berman on Wednesday.

Former "Miss Universe" contestant tells @KateBolduan and @JohnBerman that Trump gave Alicia Machado her platform. https://t.co/JdtGfzB0Ku — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 28, 2016

But Hansson said if she had been treated as 1996 winner Alicia Machado says she was -- called "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Housekeeping" by Trump -- she would be upset.

Contestants are expected to make use of personal trainers, nutritionists and everyone else available to help them maintain a "healthy" lifestyle, Hansson said.

"Being in 'Miss Universe,' we know what the role entails," she said. "We need to stay healthy and that's, kind of, part of the contract."

