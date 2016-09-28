Breaking News

Former Miss Universe contestant: Trump 'was never disrespectful' to me

By Kait Richmond, CNN

Updated 3:08 PM ET, Wed September 28, 2016

Story highlights

  • Camilla Hansson said she would be upset if she was called names
  • She said her interactions with Donald Trump had only been positive

(CNN)Camilla Hansson, who participated in 2015's "Miss Universe" pageant as "Miss Sweden," said Donald Trump never treated her disrespectfully.

"He was never disrespectful at any point, certainly not to me or any of the girls," she told CNN's Kate Bolduan and John Berman on Wednesday.