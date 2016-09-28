FBI director: Hackers 'poking around' voter systems

Story highlights There have been scans and attempts that indicate hackers are trying to see where they can get in

In no cases was information changed, nor were any actual voting systems at risk, James Comey said

Washington (CNN) The FBI director is telling states to make sure they are on top of their voter registration systems, saying would-be hackers are "poking around."

While James Comey testified Wednesday to Congress that there haven't been any additional successful hacks, there have been scans and attempts that indicate "bad actors" are trying to see where they can get in.

"There have been a variety of scanning activities, which is a preamble for potential intrusion activities as well as some attempted intrusions at voter database registrations beyond those we knew about in July and August," Comey told a House committee during an FBI oversight hearing.

Comey was being asked about a warning the FBI sent to states in June, and two successful intrusions into voter registration databases in Illinois and Arizona.

