Eric Trump praises dad's 'courage' in not bringing up Bill Clinton's infidelities

Story highlights
- Eric Trump said his father did "an amazing job" at the debate
- "I think that took a lot of courage in so many regards," Eric Trump said
Washington (CNN)Eric Trump says it took his father a lot of "courage" to not bring up Bill Clinton's extramarital affairs during Monday's presidential debate.
"I'm really proud of him for doing that and I think a lot of people recognize that. I mean, a lot of people came up to me, including many of the media, saying, 'Listen, he could've just crushed her on that last question and he probably would've hurt a family if he did,'" Trump told Simon Conway Tuesday on Des Moines News Radio 1040 WHO in Iowa.
"I think that took a lot of courage in so many regards and I think he really answered that well and took the high ground and kept the high road," Trump said.
Trump said his father did "an amazing job" at the debate and was "very true to himself." He said it would have been "very easy for him to take the bait" after he was pressed on claims he has exhibited sexism in his life.
Eric Trump said his father declined to bring up the 42nd president's personal life when he saw his daughter, Chelsea Clinton, sitting in the front row.
"That was a big moment for me ... and probably something I'll always remember and he really took the high ground when he had the opportunity to go very, very low, and I'm proud of him for doing that," Trump said.
Donald Trump told CNN's Dana Bash shortly after the debate concluded that he was "very happy that I was able to hold back on the -- you know, on the indiscretions with respect to Bill Clinton, because I have a lot of respect for Chelsea Clinton and I just didn't want to say what I was going to say."
The GOP nominee told Fox News Tuesday morning he "may hit her harder" at the next debate, though he didn't provide specifics.
This is not the first time that Eric Trump has made comments that have raised eyebrows. On Friday, he told Fox News that his father was an example of the American Dream because he "came from just about nothing."
Donald Trump has acknowledged receiving a loan of $1 million from his father, Fred Trump, when he began his real estate career, and according to the Wall Street Journal, a 1985 casino license disclosure proves that at the time of its filing, Trump had taken out $14 million in loans from his father in the late 1970s and 1980s.