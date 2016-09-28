Eric Trump praises dad's 'courage' in not bringing up Bill Clinton's infidelities

Story highlights Eric Trump said his father did "an amazing job" at the debate

"I think that took a lot of courage in so many regards," Eric Trump said

Washington (CNN) Eric Trump says it took his father a lot of "courage" to not bring up Bill Clinton's extramarital affairs during Monday's presidential debate.

"I'm really proud of him for doing that and I think a lot of people recognize that. I mean, a lot of people came up to me, including many of the media, saying, 'Listen, he could've just crushed her on that last question and he probably would've hurt a family if he did,'" Trump told Simon Conway Tuesday on Des Moines News Radio 1040 WHO in Iowa.

"I think that took a lot of courage in so many regards and I think he really answered that well and took the high ground and kept the high road," Trump said.

Trump said his father did "an amazing job" at the debate and was "very true to himself." He said it would have been "very easy for him to take the bait" after he was pressed on claims he has exhibited sexism in his life.

