Trump camp looks to learn from debate failures

Story highlights Aides say Donald Trump has been told Monday's debate went poorly

Trump advisers hope he will embrace traditional preparations ahead of the second debate

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's advisers hope his missteps in Monday night's debate against Hillary Clinton will convince the Republican nominee to concentrate on his message and tactics before their second bout.

After Trump missed opportunities to go after Clinton -- spending most of his time responding angrily to his Democratic rival's attacks -- his aides have delivered the message (gingerly, one said) that the first debate didn't go well.

"Yes, he's been made aware," one adviser said.

Aides and advisers hope Trump's refusal to participate in traditional debate preparation sessions -- instead favoring the impromptu, off-the-cuff approach that helped him through the GOP primaries -- might be eased after Monday night.

One ally described Trump as the kind of guy who can't simply be told a stove is hot -- he has to touch it to see for himself.

