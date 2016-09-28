Reality Check: Trump's debate excuses

Story highlights Trump complained about some of the questions after the debate

Trump's assessment on how he performed during the debate was also a tad problematic

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump offered some excuses for his widely-panned performance at Monday night's debate.

There was the bad microphone which no one, except for him, seemed to notice. Then there were the questions from the moderator, NBC's Lester Holt, some of which Trump complained about the next day on "Fox and Friends."

"He hit me on 'birther,'" Trump told the hosts. "He hit me on a housing deal from many years ago that I settled with no recourse and no guilt. He asked me about that. That's a beauty to be asked -- a 40-year-old lawsuit."

Trump did, in fact, have to defend himself during the debate from allegations that he was sued by the Justice Department in 1973 which charged he and his father with intentionally failing to rent apartments to blacks and Hispanics. Except that Holt never asked about the lawsuit. The issue was brought up by Hillary Clinton.

