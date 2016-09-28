Congress nears deal to keep government open

Story highlights The tentative deal comes as lawmakers race to wrap up work before heading home

If approved, the package would resolve a partisan standoff over Zika and Flint funding

(CNN) Congressional leaders are closing in on a major deal to keep the government open until December, hoping to push through a long-awaited package that would also combat the outbreak of the Zika virus while providing aid to help deal with the tainted water supply in Flint, Michigan.

The tentative deal comes as lawmakers are racing to wrap up their work before heading home to campaign all next month ahead of November's elections. If approved, the package would resolve a months-long partisan standoff over Zika and Flint funding that had become a political headache for the GOP leadership.

Each party's leadership needs to sell the strategy to their rank-and-file, and it's unclear if restless liberals and conservatives will accept it.

Under the outline of the deal, reached Tuesday night by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Speaker Paul Ryan, the leadership agreed to add aid for Flint on a separate water projects bill, setting up a Wednesday vote on that package. A House-Senate conference committee would later reconcile the two competing bills, setting the stage for final approval of the Flint aid in December.

Separately, as early as Wednesday, the Senate will move a funding bill to keep the government afloat until December 9, a package that includes $500 million for the recent Louisiana flooding, $1.1 billion to combat Zika and $37 million to fight the opioid epidemic. Senate Democrats had blocked the funding package, saying they needed commitments that aid for Flint would also be approved this Congress.

