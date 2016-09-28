CIA Director: We 'have to assume' terrorist activity in the U.S.

Story highlights
(CNN)The director of the CIA said Wednesday despite the government's best efforts, the likelihood of terrorist activity in the United States is strong.
"So I think we have to assume there's something here in the states," said John Brennan, in an interview for CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" that will air Wednesday night. "We have to be relentless in terms of going after them."
Brennan, who was appointed to lead the CIA shortly before President Barack Obama's second term, said "it's impossible to say" whether ISIS has operatives or cells in the United States, and he credited the "tremendous advances in information sharing and interaction between federal officials" in making it difficult for terrorists to operate in the country.
He said he is confident that the US will be "able to remove other senior members" of ISIS, including the organization's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
"His time is limited," Brennan said of al-Baghdadi. "It's just a question of whether or not he is going to be removed this week, this month, next month or in the coming months."
But still, Brennan said "you cannot assume there's nobody in the homeland."
"What you need to do is to be able to continue to uncover and use intelligence, what they might be doing here," he said.
Brennan pointed to the example of Ahmad Rahami, the suspect in the recent bombings in New Jersey and Manhattan, as representative of "the new wave of terrorism that we're going to have to deal with."
"This is really quite challenging for local law enforcement ... individuals can concoct these things in their own basement without anybody else's knowledge," he said.
Brennan said that Rahami, who was arrested last week and faces multiple charges for the powerful blasts that left several with non-fatal injuries, carried out the bombings with a "relatively limited amount of support."
Looking beyond US shores, Brennan said Russia is "an adversary in a number of areas," and he noted Moscow's aggression in cybersecurity. Intelligence officials have indicated that Russia was behind the recent hack of the Democratic National Committee, but Russian President Vladimir Putin denied his government's involvement.
"I will say though that when I look at Russia right now, we know that Mr. Putin has been very aggressive the foreign policy front," Brennan said. "But also very aggressive in the cyber realm...So I think while we have to be very wary of what the Russians may be doing, I think we have to be very careful about believing some of the things that they say publicly or disavowing any types of activities that they're gonna be engaged in."
Turning to North Korea, Brennan called for "strengthening the sanctions" against the hermetic nation to thwart its leader, Kim Jong Un, from developing nuclear capabilities. Brennan called Kim a "megalomaniac" and "calculating."
"I wouldn't say he's reckless at this point because I think he's taken steps that really go up to the brink, but do not go past it, that would generate some type of action against him from either regional players or the United States," Brennan said. "He is determined in terms of having North Korea acknowledged as a nuclear state."