CIA Director: We 'have to assume' terrorist activity in the U.S.

(CNN) The director of the CIA said Wednesday despite the government's best efforts, the likelihood of terrorist activity in the United States is strong.

"So I think we have to assume there's something here in the states," said John Brennan, in an interview for CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" that will air Wednesday night. "We have to be relentless in terms of going after them."

Brennan, who was appointed to lead the CIA shortly before President Barack Obama's second term, said "it's impossible to say" whether ISIS has operatives or cells in the United States, and he credited the "tremendous advances in information sharing and interaction between federal officials" in making it difficult for terrorists to operate in the country.

He said he is confident that the US will be "able to remove other senior members" of ISIS, including the organization's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"His time is limited," Brennan said of al-Baghdadi. "It's just a question of whether or not he is going to be removed this week, this month, next month or in the coming months."

