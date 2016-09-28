Chelsea Clinton: Trump's infidelity comment a 'distraction'

Story highlights Chelsea Clinton spoke to Cosmopolitan magazine after Monday's presidential debate

She said, "I don't remember a time in my life when my parents and my family weren't being attacked"

(CNN) Chelsea Clinton said Donald Trump's threat to bring up her father's marital infidelities during a presidential debate is a "distraction from his inability to talk about what's actually at stake in this election."

In an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine published Tuesday, the former first daughter said she was unmoved by the subject, which Trump alluded to in the final moments of Monday's first presidential debate and then more directly to reporters after the event.

"My reaction to that is just what my reaction has been kind of every time Trump has gone after my mom or my family, which is that it's a distraction from his inability to talk about what's actually at stake in this election and to offer concrete, comprehensive proposals," Clinton said.

She continued, "Candidly, I don't remember a time in my life when my parents and my family weren't being attacked, and so it just sort of seems to be in that tradition unfortunately."

Clinton said that what she found "most troubling" were Trump's attacks on "women, Muslims, Americans with disabilities, a Gold Star family."