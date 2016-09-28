Carson: Trump 'learned a lot' from first debate

Story highlights "I think he will see a bit different of a way of approaching it for the next debate," Carson says

Washington (CNN) Former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson, who now serves as a surrogate for Donald Trump, said that the Republican nominee has "learned a lot" from his performance at the first presidential debate against Hillary Clinton on Monday.

"He has certainly heard loud and clear," Carson told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront." "Remember, this is his first one-on-one debate and I think there's a learning curve for that. I think he will have learned a lot from this. I think he will see a bit different of a way of approaching it for the next debate ... It didn't go as well as it could have."

Carson also weighed in about the controversy concerning former "Miss Universe" Alicia Machado, who has publicly denounced Trump for his harsh comments to her after she won the pageant in 1996 and then gained weight. She said he called her "Miss Housekeeping" and "Miss Piggy" and encouraged her to lose the weight.

The former neurosurgeon told Burnett that this controversy is part of being in a presidential campaign.

"I think that is the kind of thing that is going to continue to occur," he said. "That's basically a bomb that's thrown out there in order to distract. And Donald Trump's winning card will be to be able to disregard that and refocus on the things that are important."