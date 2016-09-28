Army apologizes after errant tweet calls Trump a liar

Story highlights The post said Trump "lies once every 3 minutes, 15 seconds."

The Army said that the errant tweet was due to a mistake by a manager of its social media account

Washington (CNN) The US Army issued an apology Wednesday after its official Twitter account posted a tweet saying Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump "lies once every 3 minutes, 15 seconds."

The post, which included a link to an article on TheNewCivilRightsMovement.com, was quickly removed Tuesday but not before it was seen by other social media users.

A screenshot of the errant tweet was posted on the "US Army WTF! Moments" Facebook page.

The Army said that the errant tweet was due to a mistake by a manager of its social media account.

"An employee responsible for the Army's social media accounts mistakenly posted a political article to the Army's Twitter page that was intended for her personal account," according to an official US Army statement provided to CNN.

