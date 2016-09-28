Trump's America: No fat chicks

Story highlights Jill Filipovic: In doubling down on his fat-shaming of Alicia Machado, Trump shows he's out of touch

She says today more Americans self-identify as fat AND worthy of love and respect

Filipovic: Public figures can no longer get away with using weight as a tool of sexist humiliation

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi and the author of the forthcoming book, "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Donald Trump has a message for the American people: No fat chicks.

And America has a message for him: That kind of crass sexism may have sold tabloids in the '90s, but it loses you elections in a more feminist, body-positive 2016.

Jill Filipovic

His poor performance at the first presidential debate was brought into even sharper relief by a stunning show from Hillary Clinton, who pointedly brought up Trump's chauvinist treatment of women.

"And one of the worst things he said was about a woman in a beauty contest -- he loves beauty contests, supporting them, and hanging around them -- and he called this woman 'Miss Piggy,' then he called her 'Miss Housekeeping' because she was Latina," Clinton said.

That woman, Clinton said, " is Alicia Machado. And she has become a US citizen and you can bet she is going to vote this November."