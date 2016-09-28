Bill de Blasio: Trump is wrong on stop-and-frisk

Story highlights De Blasio: Trump was wrong in claiming stop-and-frisk caused the drop in New York's crime rates

With stop-and-frisk down nearly 97% from 2011, crime in NYC is now at record lows, he says

Bill de Blasio is the mayor of New York City. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his

(CNN) Once again during ‪Monday night's presidential debate, Donald Trump -- a man with zero law-enforcement experience -- misled the American people about crime in New York City. According to Trump, the overuse of stop-and-frisk policing is what made New York City the safest city in America.

He couldn't be more wrong.

Bill de Blasio

Here in the safest large metropolis in the United States, where the greatest police force on the planet has been driving down crime for decades, we know better than Trump. We have actual facts about crime and they are clear: When we ended the overuse of stop-and-frisk more than two years ago, crime continued to go down.

With stop-and-frisk down nearly 97% from its high point in 2011, crime in New York City is now at record lows. Shootings are down. Murders are down. Serious felony crime is down. We're taking more guns off the street, our officers are safer than ever and there are fewer civilian complaints about their work.

Excessive stop-and-frisk divides communities. That's why the New York City Police Department has moved away from it. Under our new Police Commissioner, James O'Neill, we're investing in real neighborhood policing. It will bring cops and communities closer together and make everyone safer.

Read More