Why Israel will miss Shimon Peres

By Aaron David Miller

Updated 12:34 AM ET, Wed September 28, 2016

Former Israel Prime Minister and Nobel laureate Shimon Peres' career in politics spanned several generations. He's seen here during a meeting with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Kohout on May 5, 2010.
Shimon Peres was born on August 2, 1923 in Wisniew, Poland, where he lived before his family migrated to British-mandate Palestine in 1932. He is pictured here, center, with his mother, Sarah, and younger brother Gershon.
Peres is seen here with his wife Sonia Peres and daughter, Ziviah, in 1946. The couple also had two other children, sons Chemi Peres and Yoni Peres.
Peres is seen here at left with Moshe Dayan, center, an Israeli military leader and politician, at the Taj Mahal in India, circa 1950. Peres entered politics in 1959 as a member of the left-wing Mapai party, a precursor to the modern Labor party. His political career lasted more than half a century, and he held virtually every position in Israel's Cabinet.
Peres retired from public office in 2014 after a seven-year term as President. By then, he had been in Israeli politics for more than half a century, holding virtually every position in the Cabinet and emerging as a staunch advocate for peace in the Middle East. Here, Peres sits in his office in Tel Aviv, Israel, in November 1969.
Peres, left, with then-Israel Defense Minister Ariel Sharon on January 2, 1974 in Ras Sudar in Egypt's Sinai Desert. The two were visiting one of the sites of the 1973 Yom Kippur War between Israel and a coalition of Arab states.
Peres, then Israel's Minister of Defense, pointing over Israel's northern border towards Lebanon during a tour of Lebanese border defenses on January 22, 1976.
Defense Minister and acting Prime Minister Shimon Peres speaks with Israeli Arabs before Israelis go to the polls in Umm al-Fahm, Israel, on May 17, 1977 in the country's national elections.
Shimon Peres speaking in the Druze village of Daliyat al-Karmel in Israel on May 10, 1977.
Israeli Labor Party leader Shimon Peres in Paris in 1981. He chaired the left-leaning party until 1992.
Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres, right, consults with Defense Minister Yitzhak Rabin on November 26, 1986, during a vote in the Israeli parliament, Knesset, about shipments of arms to Iran.
Right-wing Israeli Premier Yitzhak Shamir, center, walks past Labor party leaders Yitzhak Rabin, left, and Shimon Peres during a special Knesset summer session meeting on May 7, 1990, in Jerusalem.
Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres, with an unidentified aide, signs a peace agreement on September 13, 1993 between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in Oslo, Norway. Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, President Bill Clinton and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat look on from behind.
Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, left, Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres and Israeli Premier Yitzhak Rabin display their Nobel Peace Prizes on December 10, 1994 in Oslo, Norway.
Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres, President Bill Clinton, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, Russian President Boris Yeltsin and PLO Leader Yasser Arafat, from left, pose at their one-day Summit of Peacemakers in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on March 13, 1996.
Former Israeli prime minister Shimon Peres makes a passionate plea for the Labor party to join a national unity government with the Likud party during a meeting of the party's central committee in Tel Aviv February 26, 2001. Peres' leadership spans decades, and generations. He retired from public office in 2014 after the end of his seven-year term as President.
Israeli Vice-Premier Shimon Peres, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon attend the 32nd annual memorial ceremony for the late Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion in the southern Israeli kibbutz of Sde Boker on December 7, 2005.
Israel's Vice Premier and presidential candidate Shimon Peres casts his ballot during voting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, on June 13, 2007, in Jerusalem. Peres' two rivals withdrew from the race after Peres won the first round of voting, clearing the way for him to become Israeli's ninth president.
Israeli President Shimon Peres, center, joins hands with Jordan's Foreign Minister Abdul-Ilah Khatib, left, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Ahmed Aboul Gheit during their meeting in Jerusalem on July 25, 2007.The foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan made a historic visit to Israel to formally present an Arab peace plan, saying they were extending "a hand of peace."
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, left, congratulates President Shimon Peres of Israel after Peres addressed Turkey's Parliament in Ankara on November 13, 2007, becoming the first Israeli President to speak to a Muslim country's legislature.
Israeli President Shimon Peres welcomes US President George W. Bush upon his arrival at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on January 9, 2008.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reaches to shake hands with Israeli President Shimon Peres prior to their meeting in Jerusalem on July 22, 2008. Abbas had threatened to withdraw his forces from West Bank cities unless Israel's military halted its raids into the areas.
Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama, then a US Senator from Illinois, walks with Israeli President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem on July 23, 2008.
Israeli President Shimon Peres stands inside a shelter as a rocket warning siren blares in the southern Israel city of Ashkelon on December 31, 2008. Israel at the time had rejected mounting international pressure to suspend its devastating air offensive against Palestinian militants.
Israeli President Shimon Peres beside the empty seat of Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan after Erdogan stormed out of a debate with Peres about the three-week Gaza War at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 29, 2009.
Israeli President Shimon Peres shakes hands with Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu during their press conference in Jerusalem on February 20, 2009. Peres gave the hawkish Netanyahu, who became Prime Minister the following month, formal permission to put together the country's next government.
Israeli President Shimon Peres delivers a speech during a rally on October 30, 2010, to mark the 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin at the Tel Aviv plaza where he was shot.
President Barack Obama awards Israeli President Shimon Peres the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, at the White House on June 13, 2012.
NBA star Amare Stoudemire stands with Israeli President Shimon Peres during their meeting at the president's residence in Jerusalem on July 18, 2013. Peres invited Stoudemire to play for Israel's national basketball team because of his ties to Judaism.
Israeli President Shimon Peres kicks the ball to FC Barcelona's striker Lionel Messi during a soccer clinic in Broomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv on August 4, 2013.
Israeli President Shimon Peres with Chinese children during a welcome ceremony held by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 8, 2014.
Pope Francis looks on as Israeli President Shimon Peres, left, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas greet each other during an evening of peace prayers at the Vatican on June 8, 2014.
Israeli President Shimon Peres speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at his residence in Jerusalem on July 15, 2014.
Newly sworn-in Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, left, and Parliament Speaker Yuli Edelstein applaud outgoing President Shimon Peres during a ceremony at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on July 24, 2014. Rivlin succeeded Peres, who had promoted peace throughout his long career but whose term ended as Israel was fighting Hamas in Gaza.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, left, former Israeli President Shimon Peres, center, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wear virtual-reality goggles during a presentation at the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa on July 21, 2016.
Former President of Israel Shimon Peres attends the Ambrosetti International Forum on September 2, 2016, in Cernobbio, Italy. "There's no corner of this country that he hasn't touched," Zionist Union Chairman Isaac Herzog said of the elderly statesman. "The greatness of Shimon Peres is that he is beyond age. Everywhere he goes around the world, people listen to him."
  • Aaron Miller: Above all, Shimon Peres seemed to aspire to be a peacemaker
  • At no time in the history of his country does Israel need him more than now, Miller writes

Aaron David Miller is a vice president and distinguished scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and author of "The End of Greatness: Why America Can't Have (and Doesn't Want) Another Great President." Miller was a Middle East negotiator in Democratic and Republican administrations. Follow him @aarondmiller2. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)Interviewing the late former Israeli President Shimon Peres on the occasion of his 90th birthday, I asked him what it takes to be a good leader.

"If you want to be a leader serve, because what you can achieve by goodwill, you cannot achieve by power," he said.
    And serve he did.
    Peres died Wednesday, but his career was intertwined in extraordinary fashion with the story of the state of Israel from its inception. A member of the Knesset for 48 years, Peres served in 12 cabinets, including as minister for finance, defense and foreign affairs; in 2007 he was elected as Israel's ninth President. But Peres' view of leadership also reflected perhaps the greatest disappointment of his long career -- he served as Prime Minister, but was never elected in his own right.
    Aaron David Miller
    Aaron David Miller
    Still, his legacy -- despite his mistakes and imperfections, which his detractors were only too ready to point out -- will endure, particularly in the face of a leadership vacuum in Israel and throughout the Middle East.

    A rare act in politics

    Few leaders of democratic polities have served their countries longer than Peres without ever achieving their nation's highest office. Peres would serve as Prime Minister during a rotational arrangement with the opposition Likud party -- 1984 to 1986 -- and again briefly in the wake of the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. But he was never elected to the office with a popular mandate of his own.
    Shimon Peres died at 93
    Shimon Peres died at 93

    Despite this, Peres' role in defense policy and peacemaking was vitally salient and central to the success of the modern Israeli state.
    Somewhat paradoxically, Peres emerged in his later years as a leader identified with peacemaking, despite beginning his career on the security and defense side. A protégé of arguably Israel's greatest prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, Peres would become the director general of Israel's Ministry of Defense, where he played a central role in shaping Israel's industrial and military capacity and developing its secret nuclear weapons program.

    Unrequited peacemaker

    But above all, Peres seemed to aspire to be a peacemaker. Unsuccessful efforts to reach an agreement on a confederal arrangement with Jordan's King Hussein in the 1980s would be followed in the early 1990s by perhaps Peres' most valiant yet controversial legacy: the Oslo peace accords with the Palestinians.
    I remember how buoyant Peres was in 1993 after the Oslo signing ceremony -- and how enthusiastic all of us were. And I know that he must have been thinking that he -- a man who had championed the Palestinian track over Rabin's preference for a deal with Syria --now had an opportunity to leave his mark. Begin would be remembered for making peace with Egypt, and Rabin later for peace with Jordan. Peres hoped that his legacy would be an agreement that could end the conflict with the Palestinians.
    A look back at the life of Shimon Peres
    A look back at the life of Shimon Peres

    Sadly, that legacy now lies broken and bloodied. Yet I believe that Peres -- as a realist and not a dreamer -- still believed at the end of his life in the possibility of such a peace. And he no doubt recognized the danger to Israel if it ever let go of that hope. Three years ago, during our interview, Peres told me a two-state solution was still possible and achievable. I suspect that then, he himself was not at all sure. But he understood the risks of abandoning the idea.
    Peres did, of course, have his detractors. Israeli pundits and politicians often mocked what they saw as his slippery politics, political ambition, his self-centeredness, his dreamy schemes for an integrated Middle East, and the fact that he was seen as more popular outside of Israel than inside. But much of this criticism softened during the years he served as Israel's President -- as he grew in stature and amid a growing realization that he, together with Ariel Sharon, remained the last vestiges of a founding generation.
    I remember listening to Peres and Sharon at a breakfast at Sharon's farm in 2002 as they talked about what they had witnessed over the years -- and talked affectionately about one another. They were so different in temperament and politics, and yet linked by a past defined by struggle, war and successful state-building.
    Shimon Peres will be mourned and missed as Israel's founding generation has given way to younger leaders who seem to lack the confidence, authenticity and moral authority of their older counterparts. His legacy is not yet fully defined. But surely, despite his failings and Israel's own difficult situation, Peres will be remembered as a seminal force in the creation of a modern nation in the face of very long odds.
    Peres lived a long and remarkable 93 years. And yet in many ways, he passed too soon. At no time in the history of his country does Israel need him more than now.