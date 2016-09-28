Carol Costello anchors the 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET edition of CNN's "Newsroom" each weekday. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

So can we stop with the judgement?

Yes, Bill Clinton cheated. Yes, Donald Trump cheated. And, no Hillary Clinton is not "stupid" for standing by her man as some have suggested.

Marie, a nurse from North Carolina, took Trump's accusation personally. "It makes me angry," she told me. "It makes it sound like I made it easy for [my husband] to cheat on me...[that] I just suffered and allowed him to continue doing what he was doing. That's not the case at all."

"I think he (Trump) has no clue of what she's been through or what she's done," Lisa, a mother and grandmother told me. "And I think it is an attack on her and women in general [to say] that it's a sign of weakness to reconcile with a cheating partner."

All of the women feel there is a double standard when it comes to cheating. "Men cheat. It's a given," Lisa said. And, like Donald Trump, some get a pass. Bill Clinton did too, although he was impeached for lying about it. But, he stayed in his marriage and Donald Trump left.

Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump put the blame squarely on Trump's second wife, Marla Maples. She told US Magazine in 2012 , "She [Maples] asked to apologize to me...and I said no. Why should I? She broke my marriage!"

Natalie can relate. "I have zero respect for the women who did that with my husband." But, she, like the other women, put the blame for cheating where it belonged, on their husbands. But, they also felt the infidelity was a sign of low self-esteem and, often, a symptom of a bigger problems. "It was a huge wake-up call for both of us," she said. "He made terrible choices. He broke down." Natalie told me she had not been the ideal wife either. "I don't think either of us wanted to be divorced," she said. "We just didn't want to stay married the way it was."

But, staying and fixing "the way it was" is not easy. It's leaving that's easy. "I think about Hillary Clinton and about her choices and, you know, we all can agree she certainly could have left him and had a successful career." Lisa told me. "I wonder why she stayed or what made her think about staying. But, I think it would definitely be the easier way to leave. It is so difficult to recover from infidelity. It's been something I never could of understood until it happened to me."

Lisa wishes Clinton would talk about why she stayed when she was so publicly humiliated. It might help other women, like her. But, Natalie understands why Clinton won't. "It's emotional rape, although that sounds a bit extreme," she said. "But, in some ways it makes sense. It's such an abuse of trust, but it's not "owed" to talk about it."

Is Bill Clinton guilty, as Trump has suggested, of being one of the "greatest abusers [of women] in the world?"

"I do think he is an abuser of women," Marie told me. "I think he uses women to get his own personal needs met and I'm sure he also used Hillary, just like my husband used me. I felt I was used like a source of comfort, I was the rock...the one who would always be there and I took care of everything...and so I think he emotionally abused Hillary."

Natalie has a different take. "Trump would know," she said. "The subtext is Trump is trying to point out weakness, as if Clinton didn't stand up for herself." Then, she added, "Obviously he doesn't take marriage seriously. Not to pat myself on the shoulder, but Trump ended two marriages."

And there's the thing. Bill Clinton did not leave the marriage. Did he stay out of obligation? Friendship? Family? Business? Who knows? Marriage is deeply personal. And, let's face it, you can only understand your own.

When I asked Marie why she stayed with a man who cheated on her twice, she didn't hesitate. "I love him. I really do," she said. "I understand some of the reasons why he cheated and none of them have anything to do with me. I chose to stay because he was willing to go to therapy to address those issues."

Bottom line, she said, are you willing to live your life without that person?

The Clinton's longtime friend, James Blair, told CNN correspondent Pamela Brown that Clinton was not willing to live without Bill partly because she's stubborn, because of her upbringing, and her pride.

But, ultimately Blair said, "I think there's only one reason and that's because she loves him."

In other words, Clinton, like so many other women, made a personal decision that was right for her life. Isn't that enough?