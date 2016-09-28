The truth about the military gender integration debate

Story highlights Julie Pulley: Most reasonable people support equal opportunity for women

But once in a while, the push for equality has unforeseen and unpleasant consequences, she says

CNN's "Presidential Town Hall: America's Military and the Commander in Chief," with President Barack Obama, airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. Julie Pulley is a former Army captain, veteran of Afghanistan, and graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN) Unprecedented change is underway in our military. But as a former woman paratrooper who supported both the 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan and the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea, I am concerned that Americans are only hearing one side of military gender integration debate.

I hope that CNN's military town hall meeting on Wednesday night will show that these concerns -- shared by so many who have served the country -- are being addressed.

Back in January, Secretary of Defense Ash Carter opened all military jobs to women. The following month, lawmakers in the House of Representatives introduced the " Draft America's Daughters Act of 2016 " proposing extension of Selective Service registration and conscription requirements to women between the ages of 18 and 26. In June, the legislation passed the Senate

Many who advocated opening all combat occupations declare women should be subject to the draft. They assume women will only serve in support roles unless able to prove via physical strength test ability to fill more physically demanding combat occupations. But such testing would allow capable people to intentionally avoid difficult, high mortality assignments. Simply put, reserving all the support jobs for women constitutes unequal treatment, and drafted men aren't likely to accept women occupying an unfair share of low-risk jobs.

Some allege the Draft America's Daughters Act is reprisal for gender integration. However, not requiring women's draft registration when they are now permitted to serve in every capacity is sexist. As Sen. John McCain wrote in a statement , "It is the logical conclusion of the decision to open combat positions to women."