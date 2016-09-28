Story highlights Julissa Arce: Journey as ex-undocumented worker in direct conflict with what Donald Trump stands for

Ivanka Trump had chance to stand up to her father's racist rhetoric, she says

Julissa Arce is the author of "My (Underground) American Dream." She is a writer, speaker and social justice advocate, and the co-founder and chairman of the Ascend Educational Fund, a college scholarship and mentorship program for immigrant students. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN) Ivanka Trump loved the story of an undocumented immigrant. In March 2015, she tweeted, "We love this story of an undocumented immigrant who worked her way up on Wall Street."

I am the undocumented immigrant whose story she loved. She didn't call me an illegal, or a criminal, or suggest that I be deported. On the contrary she expressed her love, and -- dare I say -- admiration for my journey.

A few months later, I heard Ivanka Trump speak on a panel at the Forbes Women's Summit in New York . She was poised, eloquent and stunningly beautiful. She spoke of her father, Donald Trump, with admiration. She carried herself with confidence, and I tweeted many of her punchy words of advice. An hour later, I took the same stage and shared my story with the audience.

I came from Mexico as an 11-year-old child to be reunited with my parents in the United States. After my tourist visa expired at the age of 14, my life in the shadows began. I grew up inside a gray area, where everything was possible with hard work and yet in a split second everything could be taken away if my immigration status was discovered.

Even with that persistent fear in the back of my mind, I graduated high school, put myself through college and landed a job at Goldman Sachs in 2005. I hunkered down and climbed up the corporate ladder on Wall Street. I was a young woman breaking ceilings in a cutthroat, male-dominated field, all while keeping my secret of being undocumented. It wasn't an easy road to take, but I believed if I succeeded, if I could actually embody the iconic image of the American Dream, then maybe I could earn my way into America.

