Damascus (CNN) Two hospitals in eastern Aleppo have been bombed "out of service", staff and activists said, as airstrikes continued to pound rebel-held parts of the city.

Hospital staff said the city's M2 and M10 hospitals were hit in early hours of Wednesday morning, putting intensive care units out of use.

Dr. Mounir Hakimi, of the International Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM) and UK-based charity Syrian Relief, told CNN that the M10 hospital was hit by an airstrike and M2 by shelling.

"Anyone offering help to civilians now is being targeted," he said. "It's the message that any humanitarian response is not welcome."

At least six people were killed Wednesday morning when an airstrike hit a bakery as people were lining up to buy bread, according to several activists. They said the death toll was expected to rise.

Ground battles also raged Wednesday in Aleppo between the Syrian army and rebels.

The Syrian army said it took control of the central Farafra neighborhood in Aleppo's old city Tuesday, bringing it closer to rebel-held eastern areas.

However, rebels and activists inside the besieged northern city told CNN that these claims were not accurate and that there had been no ground assault in the areas.

There are conflicting reports of how many people were killed in airstrikes on eastern Aleppo on Tuesday.

The rebel-held Aleppo Health Directorate reported 18 deaths, including six children. The activist group Aleppo Media Center said more than 30 people were killed, but it was unclear if some of those deaths were a result of strikes on previous days or bodies pulled out of the rubble.

Hundreds of airstrikes have rocked the beleaguered city, home to more than 250,000 people, since the Syrian government, backed by Russia, announced a renewed, "comprehensive" offensive on Thursday.

Hospital strikes 'a big blow'

The news of strikes on two of Aleppo's remaining hospitals at a time when its eastern districts are being battered by heavy weaponry will only compound the misery of the civilians trapped there.

Hakimi, an orthopedic surgeon, told CNN that serious damage was caused to the electricity generator, oxygen generator and the intensive care unit at M10, "so the hospital as we speak is out of service. It's one of the main hospitals in Aleppo, so it's a big blow."

There were no casualties in the strike on M10, Hakimi said, but three patients were killed and two members of staff were injured at the M2 hospital. This was hit by five artillery shells, he said, citing direct information from medical and humanitarian workers on the ground.

"The problem now is that there's no intensive care units in either hospital. They were already running at double capacity because during the weekend there was the most intensive airstrikes ever," said Hakimi.

The remaining hospitals will now have to try to cope when they are already running at full capacity, he said. This could mean more instances where doctors have to perform surgery on patients as they lie on the bare ground because there's no space, he said, and comes as 30 doctors try to meet the needs of 250,000 people.

"We are so close to humanitarian catastrophe in Aleppo," said Hakimi.

The Syria Civil Defense group, a volunteer emergency medical service, was also hit in Aleppo on the weekend, he said.

Pope urges peace

Pope Francis again appealed Wednesday for peace in Syria and warned that those responsible for the bombing campaign in Aleppo will be "accountable to God" for their actions, according to Vatican Radio.

"In expressing my deep sorrow and lively concern for what is happening in that already battered city -- where children, the elderly, the sick, young and old, all are dying -- I renew my appeal to everyone to commit themselves with all their strength to the protection of civilians as an imperative and urgent obligation," Francis said, speaking at his general audience in Rome.

Over 200 air strikes hit the rebel-held city of Aleppo over the weekend, killing more than 100 people and injuring hundreds more, according to Ammar al-Selmo, the head of the Syria Civil Defense group.