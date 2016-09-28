Story highlights A body of four-year-old boy was among those recovered from the Mediterranean

(CNN) A total of 204 bodies have been recovered from the migrant boat that capsized off the coast of Egypt last week, a local official was quoted by state media as saying.

Ali Abelsattar said 33 people, including the body of a four-year-old boy, were recovered from the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday.

The vessel had set off from Egypt carrying around 450 people and was heading for Italy when it overturned last Wednesday 12 nautical miles northeast of Rashid -- also known as Rosetta -- in El Beheira governorate.

Four people, including the owner of the vessel, were detained by authorities after the incident.

