(CNN) It's an amazing picture and a happy ending: A young fawn, caught in a cattle guard, its head sticking out with a look on its face just crying out for help. What happened next?

Help was on the way. On Tuesday, Cody Hawk, a friend of an Oklahoma game warden, took a picture, before he pulled it out with the help of a couple of straps underneath the fawn.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife reminds folks to help out injured animals if you can, but if you're unable, it's OK to call in the pros.