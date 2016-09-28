Story highlights The 8-year-old said he's protesting against racial injustice

School district said the boy's outburst was more than just kneeling

(CNN) Colin Kapernick-style protests have migrated from the playing field to the classroom.

An 8-year-old boy named Jaxon was sent home from his elementary school in Midland, Texas, Tuesday after he took a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance.

Jaxon said he did it "because it was justice for black people getting murdered," he told CNN affiliate KOSA

A growing number of athletes have been kneeling during the national anthem at sporting events to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Kapernick, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, was the first to start the protests during NFL preseason games this year. Cheerleaders band members and even spectators have taken part in the protests as well.

Stephanie Cook, Jaxon's grandmother, told KOSA that a teacher told him to get up when he kneeled down for the pledge. Cook is proud of him for taking a stand, by kneeling.

Read More