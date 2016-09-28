Story highlights British court blocks publication of allegedly stolen images, information

Around 3,000 images reportedly were taken from Pippa Middleton's iCloud account

(CNN) A British High Court has extended an injunction banning the publication of reportedly hacked photos and other data belonging to Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Middleton's attorneys told CNN on Wednesday.

Lawyer Adam Wolanski brought the civil court action in London against the "person or persons unknown" on behalf of Middleton and her fiancé, financier James Matthews. Neither Middleton nor Matthews appeared in court.

Images of the duchess along with her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are believed to be among the 3,000 images snatched from Middleton's Apple iCloud data backup account, according to British media reports.

High Court Justice Philippa Whipple called the hack "an appalling intrusion" and extended an existing injunction to cover "all material and information" that may have been stolen from Middleton's account. An Interim injunction had been granted Saturday.

