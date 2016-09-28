Woody Allen delivers tired 'Crisis in Six Scenes' for Amazon

Los Angeles (CNN) "I'm not sure where to begin," Woody Allen said of the idea of doing TV when Amazon announced he would create his first series for the service. What he ended up producing -- "Crisis in Six Scenes," a tired comedy that feels entirely phoned in, as if pieced together from snippets of Allen's old movies -- shows just how true that was.

The only conceit of any note is that the six-episode series is that it's set in the 1960s, drawing upon the polarized nature of the period. What emerges, however, plays less like social commentary than simply fulfilling an obligation, while hoping to get by with whatever sizzle the casting of Miley Cyrus brings to the party.

The answer is not much. Allen actually stars as Sidney Muntzinger, a novelist who's currently peddling a sitcom idea (TV's where the money is, his barber notes, surely with intended irony), while living a happily predictable existence with his therapist wife, Kay (Elaine May).

Enter Lenny (Cyrus), a Patty Hearst-like revolutionary and former family friend of Kay's who, as a fugitive, takes refuge in their suburban home. Not only is Lenny a member of something called the Constitutional Liberation Party, but she's a terrible houseguest, greatly upsetting Sidney, who foresees J. Edgar Hoover breaking down the door any moment.

Lenny, meanwhile, charms Kay -- so much so that she introduces the writings of Mao at her book club. Lenny has a similar effect on Alan (John Magaro), the upstanding young man who is living with them while he attends NYU, with Magaro essentially doing an impersonation of Allen circa "Take the Money and Run."

