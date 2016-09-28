Selena Gomez: Reigning queen of Instagram

Story highlights
- Selena Gomez now has 100 million followers on Instagram
- She's been off social media for more than a month
(CNN)Taking a break from social media to tend to her health hasn't stopped Selena Gomez from reaching a milestone.
The singer-actress has 100 million followers on Instagram, making her the most followed person.
Gomez has not posted anything for more than a month while she's on hiatus. The star announced in August that she would be taking time off to deal with Lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects an estimated 1.5 million Americans.
"I've discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of Lupus, which can present their own challenges," Gomez said in a statement to CNN. "I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off."
She is no stranger to breaking Instagram records.
In July, she took the title for most liked photo.
The picture of Gomez sipping a bottle of Coke now has more than 5 million likes.
Here are some other celebs with massive amounts of followers whom you may want to check out:
Taylor Swift
Swift is not super far behind her bestie Gomez. Swift has more than 91 million followers and a fondness for posting pics with her friends.
Beyonce
Queen Bey can thank her Beyhive for getting her to more than 85 million followers.
Ariana Grande
Grande is small in stature but big on Instagram. She has 85 million followers.
Kim Kardashian West
Mrs. Kanye West is the queen of the selfies (she even has a book of them) and is closing in on 84 million followers.