Selena Gomez: Reigning queen of Instagram

(CNN) Taking a break from social media to tend to her health hasn't stopped Selena Gomez from reaching a milestone.

The singer-actress has 100 million followers on Instagram, making her the most followed person.

Gomez has not posted anything for more than a month while she's on hiatus. The star announced in August that she would be taking time off to deal with Lupus , a chronic autoimmune disease that affects an estimated 1.5 million Americans.

"I've discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of Lupus, which can present their own challenges," Gomez said in a statement to CNN. "I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off."

